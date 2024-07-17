2024 Stock Watch – WR Marquez Callaway

Player: WR Marquez Callaway

Stock Value: Up

Reasoning: The Steelers have not done a great deal to address the wide receiver position, beyond some token moves. After trading Diontae Johnson, they have no established starter behind George Pickens. That plays to the advantage of a veteran like Marquez Callaway (pictured in a helmet next to Van Jefferson), who is trying to find a spot in Pittsburgh.

If Marquez Callaway is seeing 50-plus targets this season, the Steelers are probably in trouble. But considering the alternatives, they are quite frankly in danger of doing worse. Right now, they only have one established starter in George Pickens surrounded by a bunch of “guys”.

Callaway is one of those “guys” just about as much as anybody else. A veteran of four seasons with the New Orleans Saints, he does have over 1,500 snaps’ worth of experience. He has 83 catches to his name for 1,069 yards and 7 touchdowns. By far his most extensive playing time came in 2021, during which he caught 46 passes for 698 yards and 6 touchdowns.

But that is two years removed, and he has done little since. Callaway only dressed for three games last year, for example, and never saw a target. He spent much of that season on the practice squad and signed with the Steelers on a Reserve/Future deal at the end of the year.

Marquez Callaway lacks the speed you want in a wide receiver, but he does have size. And with it looking like Brandon Aiyuk isn’t coming to town, he is as good as the next guy. The depth receiver with the highest upside of rookie third-round pick Roman Wilson, but he is as yet unproven. Van Jefferson, Quez Watkins, and Scotty Miller have comparable resumes.

Since the draft, the Steelers have done next to nothing to address the wide receiver position. Perhaps they still make a trade in the future, but probably not before training camp. Guys like Callaway can convince them that they don’t need outside help by stepping up.

