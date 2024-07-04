2024 Stock Watch – G Spencer Anderson

Player: G Spencer Anderson

Stock Value: Up

Reasoning: The Steelers reportedly moved second-year offensive lineman Spencer Anderson to guard. After making the team as an all-positions utility player, the shift to a specialist position is a positive sign. It indicates that he has shown the coaches how much he can do, but now they want to see how far he can take it.

The Steelers would like Spencer Anderson to be their next Chris Hubbard or Matt Feiler. That might not sound like high praise, but it is a compliment. Perhaps it will go down easier if you throw Kelvin Beachum into that lot as well.

One thing all those players had in common is the fact that they showed they can play anywhere before specializing. All of them ended up becoming a tackle, though Feiler ultimately kicked inside to guard. Anderson has experience playing tackle, guard, and center, but the Steelers just moved him to guard.

And they also told starting RG James Daniels that they are not signing him an extension, so that’s a future job opening. While the Steelers drafted Mason McCormick in the fourth round for that reason, Spencer Anderson is another option.

I imagine the Steelers want to get an extended look at Anderson specializing at guard in Latrobe. If they like what they see, they may have to think about Nate Herbig, for example, currently competing at center. But this is probably more about next year than anything.

Then again, for all we know, the Steelers could throw Anderson back out to tackle during training camp. Before the draft, we were talking about him potentially playing center. Some beat writers suggested the Steelers believe his best position was tackle.

But that’s the nature of generalist offensive linemen, isn’t it? And once they have an opportunity to settle into one position, they begin to grow there. Guys like Beachum and Feiler did. Perhaps Spencer Anderson will be able to show that same growth capacity. Assuming, of course, that the Steelers leave him at guard and don’t start moving him around again.

