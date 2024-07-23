2024 Steelers Training Camp Matchups: George Pickens Vs. Joey Porter Jr.

A series previewing the best matchups to watch ahead of Pittsburgh Steelers 2024 training camp. Different from “camp battles,” these will focus on the 1-on-1 matchups in camp we can expect to see over the next several weeks. An iron-sharpen-iron mentality that will hopefully make all players involved better.

Top Camp Matchups: WR George Pickens Vs. CB Joey Porter Jr.

You already knew this one was going to make the list. Really, it tops it. Last year was a light show between these two. Both are young, hungry, competitive, and unique builds. Pickens is a long glider with the knack to make the NFL’s most ridiculous catches. Porter is a long-armed alpha corner with A-plus bloodlines.

It was George Pickens who made the play of camp, an impossible horizontal grab in 1v1s early in camp. But Porter battled him hard, and that rep he “lost” was still airtight coverage. Going against each other provides a look they wouldn’t otherwise get until the regular season, and even then, it’s rare. If you can hang with the other in practice, the regular season feels like a breeze.

Porter has the benefit of going into his second season. No longer is he the wide-eyed rookie feeling out the league or his role. He’s gone through a whole year with its ups and downs. Biding his time, he carved out an initial role in dime packages and moved up the ranks to become a full-time starter. George Pickens is heading into his third year more refined than ever, with the chance to have a marquee season.

For as long as the pair are teammates, this will be one of camp’s most exciting matchups. In Latrobe, no one can challenge Pickens like Porter. No one can challenge Porter like Pickens. A true iron-sharpens-iron of receiver versus cornerback the Steelers haven’t had in camp in…I’m not sure how long. Ike Taylor against Antonio Brown, maybe, but Taylor was near the end of his career. Ditto with Joe Haden and AB (though Haden’s veteran craftiness was a good test for Brown).

Enjoy these camp matchups. Joey Porter Jr. versus George Pickens would be worth the price of admission if tickets were $100. For fans, you can go and watch for free. If you get the chance, you absolutely should, especially for the first day in pads when the team holds WR/DB 1v1s.

Previous 2024 Steelers Camp Matchups

C Zach Frazier vs NT Keeanu Benton

OT Broderick Jones vs OLB Alex Highsmith