2024 Steelers Training Camp Battles: Starting Wide Receiver

With training camp just around the corner, it’s time to turn our focus to what is going on within each position, and on the roster as a whole. Over the course of the next few weeks, we will be taking a closer look at some of the roster battles that we expect to see unfold over the course of training camp as the Pittsburgh Steelers prepare for the start of the 2024 season.

This year will see more competition than usual, and at some major parts of the roster. Topping the list is the quarterback position, though there is vigorous debate about that competition’s legitimacy. Beyond that, there is some unfinished business at wide receiver, cornerback, and the offensive line. And there are plenty of roster spots to settle beyond the starting lineup, some of which could result in trades.

Position: Wide Receiver

Up for Grabs: Starting Job

In the Mix: Van Jefferson, Calvin Austin III, Roman Wilson, Quez Watkins, Scotty Miller, Marquez Callaway, TBD

More than any other place on the roster, and perhaps for the only place on the roster, we can say that we don’t know for sure if the Steelers have a second starting wide receiver. Sure, they have receivers, but they have yet to determine if any are worthy of starting.

At this point, it seems likely the Steelers will take the current group into training camp and go from there. They can get a good look at what they have and then pursue other options. The Steelers have a history of trading for players, including starters, such as Joe Schobert, in training camp.

In other words, even if the Steelers do go into training camp without another receiver, things could still change. This would potentially be the most significant of such trades, but it’s within the realm of possibility.

And we don’t have to focus on just Brandon Aiyuk as an option. We could also talk about somebody like Courtland Sutton and other names less on the radar. But before the Steelers get to that point, they will look at what they have in training camp.

And right now, their top options are Van Jefferson, Calvin Austin III, and rookie Roman Wilson. Austin has the most experience with the Steelers, now in his third training camp, but he is also limited due to his size.

Jefferson is a former second-round draft pick with some NFL production. He is even familiar with coordinator Arthur Smith. He presents certain advantages, but there’s a reason he signed a Veteran Salary Benefit contract.

In fact, the Steelers’ options are full of such players, including Quez Watkins, Scotty Miller, and Marquez Callaway. The only real candidate with higher potential is Roman Wilson, their rookie third-round pick. Everybody knew wide receiver was a screaming need entering the draft, and he was their pick. Now they have to figure out how much he can help now and how much help they still need.