2024 Steelers Training Camp Battles: Starting Slot Cornerback

With training camp just around the corner, it’s time to turn our focus to what is going on within each position, and on the roster as a whole. Over the course of the next few weeks, we will be taking a closer look at some of the roster battles that we expect to see unfold over the course of training camp as the Pittsburgh Steelers prepare for the start of the 2024 season.

This year will see more competition than usual, and at some major parts of the roster. Topping the list is the quarterback position, though there is vigorous debate about that competition’s legitimacy. Beyond that, there is some unfinished business at wide receiver, cornerback, and the offensive line. And there are plenty of roster spots to settle beyond the starting lineup, some of which could result in trades.

Position: Slot Cornerback

Up for Grabs: Starting Job

In the Mix: Josiah Scott, Beanie Bishop Jr., Grayland Arnold, Darius Rush, Anthony Averett, Thomas Graham Jr., Ryan Watts

The cornerback position is the most wide-open spot on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ roster, or rather in the slot. That’s largely because they will have to go half the season without their presumptive starter. With Cameron Sutton serving an eight-game suspension, they have to figure out who can step in.

According to various beat writers, veteran Josiah Scott and rookie Beanie Bishop Jr. spent the most time there. But this is still wide open—after all, the Steelers haven’t even put the pads on. Anybody on the list above could suddenly step up and throw his hat in the ring.

Grayland Arnold is very much like Scott, given their experience levels, only he is newer. Averett is the most experienced cornerback on the list, but not in the slot. Rush is more of an outside cornerback but is capable of playing anywhere. He did see time in the slot for the Steelers last year.

Then there is Watts, the rookie draft pick who seems to be moving to safety. I just recall Sean Davis opening his rookie season as the slot defender, though the Steelers didn’t stick with that for long. He could mask some of the deficiencies that playing on the outside might expose, though speed is speed.

The truth is the Steelers don’t have anybody here right now worth getting excited over, at least not yet. I understand that Bishop has drawn plenty of buzz, but he has to prove himself first. Perhaps he is the player who pulls away with it all in the end, but he is still a rookie. Even Mike Hilton didn’t play until his second year.

One other thing to note is that the Steelers could very much add a veteran here in the very near future. Given my luck, they might even sign somebody in between the time I wrote this and the time it publishes. The Steelers like to make me look bad by making things I’ve written the night before irrelevant by the time they run. So, welcome back, Patrick Peterson.