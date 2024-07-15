2024 Steelers Training Camp Battles: Starting Quarterback

With training camp just around the corner, it’s time to turn our focus to what is going on within each position and on the roster as a whole. Over the course of the next few weeks, we will be taking a closer look at some of the roster battles that we expect to see unfold over the course of training camp as the Pittsburgh Steelers prepare for the start of the 2024 season.

This year will see more competition than usual, and at some major parts of the roster. Topping the list is the quarterback position, though there is vigorous debate about that competition’s legitimacy. Beyond that, there is some unfinished business at wide receiver, cornerback, and the offensive line. And there are plenty of roster spots to settle beyond the starting lineup, some of which could result in trades.

Position: Quarterback

Up for Grabs: Starting Job

In the Mix: Russell Wilson, Justin Fields

Yes, I know, I know. Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is an evildoer who manufactures false competition. Russell Wilson is the Steelers’ starting quarterback, and this is the worst-kept secret in the NFL. Justin Fields is just here to see if he can make himself relevant by 2025.

OR IS HE?

Cue the ominous music.

The truth is that only Justin Fields has the power to make this a legitimate quarterback competition. Or perhaps that “power” belongs to Russell Wilson. As Tomlin said, Wilson is in “pole position” for the starting quarterback role. But he wants Wilson to steer the ship through the offseason process.

If Wilson struggles during training camp and the preseason, or if Fields really looks exceptional, I don’t think Tomlin is so stubborn as to let Fields rot on the bench. But the thing is, this isn’t a neck-and-neck situation. That’s not how Tomlin fields “competition” like this.

Justin Fields has to clearly and demonstrably show that he is the better quarterback than Russell Wilson. He has to convince the coaching staff that the Steelers will win more games if he is their starter. That is the kind of competition this is. Understand that going in and we’ll have a much smoother ride.

In truth, though, I don’t see a high probability of this playing out that way. Take OTA accounts with a couple of handfuls of salt, but it doesn’t sound as though Fields is any closer to mitigating his fundamental issues. He is not a consistent passer, accuracy a key issue. His athleticism is superb, but can he run a high-powered passing game? Can he quickly read and defeat defenses?

Now, Russell Wilson isn’t really a top-10 quarterback anymore, or at the very least, nobody would think of putting him in the top five. Some even have him at the bottom of the AFC North. But he is one of the most accomplished and experienced quarterbacks in the league.

Wilson’s experience is what the Steelers wanted after two years of Kenny Pickett. They wanted a veteran offensive coordinator after dealing with Matt Canada as well. Justin Fields would be a very different approach from Russell Wilson. So Fields would have to convince the coaches it’s worth making major changes in order to ride with him.