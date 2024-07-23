2024 Steelers Training Camp Battles: Starting Left Tackle

With training camp just around the corner, it’s time to turn our focus to what is going on within each position, and on the roster as a whole. Over the course of the next few weeks, we will be taking a closer look at some of the roster battles that we expect to see unfold over the course of training camp as the Pittsburgh Steelers prepare for the start of the 2024 season.

This year will see more competition than usual, and at some major parts of the roster. Topping the list is the quarterback position, though there is vigorous debate about that competition’s legitimacy. Beyond that, there is some unfinished business at wide receiver, cornerback, and the offensive line. And there are plenty of roster spots to settle beyond the starting lineup, some of which could result in trades.

Position: Left Tackle

Up for Grabs: Starting Job

In the Mix: Broderick Jones, Dan Moore Jr.

This is a competition until we know that it isn’t. We don’t know yet if the Steelers will work Dan Moore Jr. at left tackle during training camp. Are they all systems go on Broderick Jones at left tackle, or will they keep Moore practicing there?

Essentially, the battle for left tackle is the battle for right tackle. If rookie Troy Fautanu wins the right tackle job, then Broderick Jones will play left tackle. If Fautanu can’t manage if, then we will have do see what the Steelers do throughout training camp.

They have one of two options: leave Jones at right tackle and Moore at left, or let Moore try holding down the starting right tackle job. Historically, Moore has not been a fan of playing right tackle, but he’ll jump if the alternative is the bench.

The Steelers open training camp tomorrow, and they have a lot to figure out along the offensive line. Arguably only two positions are set in stone, and perhaps only one in Isaac Seumalo at left guard. Rookie Zach Frazier is battling Nate Herbig at center, and James Daniels could be a potential trade candidate. The latter is unlikely, but it is within the realm of the reasonable if they target a starting-caliber receiver.

Then there are the tackle positions, for which there are three candidates. Moore has started at left tackle for the past three seasons and has minimal experience on the right. Jones was a left tackle in college though practiced on the right and started the second half of last season there. Fautanu played left tackle in college but has right-side experience in high school. The Steelers will have to figure out the best combination of these options in training camp.

The prevailing wisdom is that Broderick Jones is likely to start at left tackle with Troy Fautanu on the right side. That would leave Dan Moore Jr., in a contract year facing free agency, on the bench. But the Steelers aren’t going to go through training camp determining the best combination just to decide on Moore to improve his resume.