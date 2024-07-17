2023 NFL TE Run Blocking Stats Study: Current, Former Steelers

Today, I wanted to continue the NFL position group series with tight ends (TEs), looking at run blocking data from Pro Football Focus (PFF). Several faces remain the same at the position for Pittsburgh, along with an addition this offseason in MyCole Pruitt from Atlanta, playing under new OC Arthur Smith.
The goal of this article is to look at the current TEs in run blocking last season, and see what that could mean for the position in 2024.
Here are run blocking snaps (minimum of 150) and PFF run block grades:
Unfortunately, what stands out right away is none of the focused players having above the mean run blocking grades in 2023. Interestingly, Connor Heyward received the best mark, but a not ideal 54.9 grade, which tied for 35th out of the 65 qualifying TEs (minimum of 150 run block snaps.
Pat Freiermuth landed next at 39th, with a 53.6 run block grade. These two players topping the list isn’t what I expected, considering their strengths and reputations being in other facets of the game, namely as receivers.
This reminds me to share an aspect of how PFF grades wide receivers as run blockers:
“If a receiver is far enough from a run play that their block has no effect on the play, they are not given a PFF run-blocking grade. For example, if an offense runs power, a concept designed to hit between the guard and tackle, and goes for three yards, then whatever the receiver did as a blocker didn’t matter and they don’t receive a grade.”
Very important context, and whether or not we agree in this aspect of their grading, it does shed light on them.
What also jumps off the chart is how often Pittsburgh leaned on Darnell Washington as a run blocker right away as a rookie. His 324 run block snaps were 10th most among NFL TEs in 2023, impressively. Like most first-year players though, there were growing pains, but also encouraging moments that we hopefully see much more of in 2024.
Last season, Washington had a 51.3 run block grade, tying for 43rd out of the 65 qualifiers. Then, the newest Steeler in Pruitt bottomed the run block grades in 2023, with a 46.8 mark that landed 56th. That was tenth-worst among his peers, and lower than expected given the dialogue of run blocking likely being his primary path to playing time.
Speaking of which, his 213 run block snaps last season were slightly above the mean, ranking 41st league-wide. Pruitt had the most run block snaps at the position for the Falcons in 2023, and was one of three TEs to provide 200-plus snaps for them.
That is also an important takeaway, with Pittsburgh’s run block snaps likely getting a boost in 2024 with Smith as the OC. His offenses have been towards the top of the league in rush attempts, and Smith also loves to run heavier personnels with multiple TEs.
Of course, availability is a huge factor, with the aforementioned Atlanta TEs each playing in all 17 games in 2023. That was also true for the majority of focused players, sans Freiermuth, who was limited to just 12 games last season.
Freiermuth did eclipse 200 run block snaps his first two seasons. First and foremost, here’s to hoping for a healthy 2024 for him, and definitely expect him to get to an above average snap count if so.
Conversely, Heyward’s low run block snaps compared to his peers came off a healthy season, appearing in all 17 games. Would definitely expect a similar, or less quantity in 2024, focusing on quality when in those situations.
So, barring injury, I am expecting Freiermuth, Washington, and Pruitt to handle the bulk of the run block snaps in 2024. If things transpire similar to how they did with Smith in Atlanta as expected, they could all be utilized at an above average rate in the run first, heavy personnel looks that will be utilized far more in Pittsburgh in 2024.
Here’s to hoping the TEs are a key cog in the hopefully more consistent run game for Pittsburgh in 2024, which would be a huge aid and trickle effect for success across the board for the Steelers offense that needs just that.
Here is a wrap up rankings table of the run blocking snaps and grades to close:
Thanks for reading and let me know your thoughts in the comments.