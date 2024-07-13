2023 NFL Pass Blocking Study: Steelers Offensive Guards

Today, I wanted to continue the NFL position group series with offensive guards, looking at pass blocking data from Pro Football Focus (PFF). As opposed to their grading system that many (including myself) reference, this article will dive into their pass blocking efficiency metric.
Pass blocking efficiency measures pressure allowed on a per-snap basis with weighting towards sacks allowed. While it doesn’t tell the full story, it factors very important elements to efficient pass blockers into one number.
Let’s see how the position fared in pass block efficiency, along with the same stat in true pass sets (excludes plays with less than four rushers, play action, screens, short dropbacks, and time to throw numbers under two seconds):
Encouragingly, Pittsburgh guards Isaac Seumalo and James Daniels landed on the top right of the chart, grading above-average as pass blockers out of 54 qualifiers with a minimum of 400 pass block snaps. Daniels had a 97.7 pass block efficiency (14th) and a 96.1 true pass set number (T-16th), while Seumalo had a similar 97.6 pass block efficiency (15th) and 96.2 in true pass sets (T-13th).
Comfortably in the top 20 among their peers, the Steelers guards provided above the line play in PFF’s eyes, regardless of situation. Seumalo did so on more opportunities with 586 pass block snaps (34th) compared to Daniels’ 531 (40th). So, quantity was lacking compared to quality, with Daniels missing two games early in 2023 while Seumalo was forced to exit a game later in the year.
Here are more specific totals that contribute to the pass block efficiency data point (lower numbers are best):
Seumalo: 26 pressures (T-18th), 22 hurries (T-29th), four QB hits (T-19th), no sacks allowed (T-first).
Daniels: 22 pressures (T-ninth), 15 hurries (T-ninth), six QB hits (T-34th), one sack allowed (T-fifth).
Of course, Daniels totals will be lower considering his fewer snaps but what stands out negatively is his plummeting the ranks in QB hits allowed. That is something that will be high on my radar, especially considering the Steelers new QB room has a history of holding onto the football and taking sacks.
Impressively, Pittsburgh’s guards only allowed one sack in total with Seumalo charged for no sacks allowed the entire season. He did allow pressure, particularly hurries, but being one of only four qualifying guards with no sacks in all of 2023 deserves props.
Now let’s check how the numbers stacked up in true pass sets:
Seumalo: 22 pressures (T-28th), 19 hurries (T-38th), three QB hits (T-21st), no sacks allowed (T-first).
Daniels: 19 pressures (T-15th), 15 hurries (T-24th), three QB hits (T-21st), one sack allowed (T-seventh).
In true pass sets, the more ideal situation to produce in, the rankings largely dipped unfortunately. The exceptions were Daniels ranking higher in QB hits allowed in true pass sets (thankfully), and naturally Seumalo’s no sacks allowed standing pat.
While the two graded well overall, seeing them improve this season in true pass sets, when defenses are in more of a disadvantage is another hopeful area of 2024 improvement.
The raw pressure and sack stats don’t tell the full story with playing time differences across the NFL, but the pass block efficiency factors that in on a per snap basis, giving us a clearer picture of how 2023 unfolded.
Pittsburgh also selected OG Mason McCormick in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, the final player of a triple-dip along the offensive line. He also graded well as a blocker in his final year in college, and fingers crossed provides the quality depth that investment implies.
The outlook of Pittsburgh’s offensive line, and guard position, looks bright. Hopefully, they’re able to provide even more in 2024 for the black and gold.