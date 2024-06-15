Will Najee Harris Sign Extension With Steelers In Training Camp?

Will Najee Harris sign a contract extension with the Steelers during training camp?

The Steelers declined to exercise the fifth-year option of veteran RB Najee Harris last month. In doing so, they set him on a course to enter unrestricted free agency in March 2025. Rather than guarantee a nearly $7 million salary for next season, the team made a “business decision” to move on.

Or have they? On Thursday, general manager Omar Khan shared his own view about Harris’ potential future with the Steelers.

“Just because we didn’t pick it up it doesn’t exclude us from doing something with Najee long-term,” he said. “I’d love to say Najee was here and had a long career in Pittsburgh. He really represents us well on the field and off the field.”

A 2021 first-round pick, Harris has rushed for 3,269 yards over the past three seasons for the Steelers. He has 22 rushing touchdowns, adding 6 receiving scores on 144 catches for 866 more yards. The Steelers runner is the only player to rush for 1,000-plus yards in each of the past three seasons.

Even though Khan made nice with Harris and his potential future, it doesn’t guarantee the Steelers extend him. Many teams talk about futures with players in public that they know are unlikely behind the scenes.

When the news leaked that the Steelers were declining his option, the purported reason cited was that they wanted to see how Harris fit with new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. Can they get the answer to that question before the regular season begins?

One thing the Steelers have to consider is Jaylen Warren, who has emerged in his own right. If they view Warren as a potential bell-cow back, or even better than Harris, they may have to prioritize him. In an ideal world, they would love to keep both of them going, but players want to make money. Even in a depleted running back market, one of them is likely to fetch more from a team other than the Steelers.

The Steelers’ 2023 season has been put out of its misery, ending as so many have before in recent years: a disappointing, blowout playoff loss. The only change-up lately is when they miss the playoffs altogether. But with the Buffalo Bills stamping them out in the Wild Card Round, they have another long offseason ahead.

The biggest question hanging over the team is the quarterback question. Does Russell Wilson make them a Super Bowl-caliber team, or are they wasting a year? Will he play just one season in Pittsburgh before moving on, or the Steelers moving on from him? How will the team address the depth chart?

The Steelers are past free agency and the draft, and their roster for the 2024 season is coming into focus. They made numerous moves through signings and trade — and release. More than usual, they seemed comfortable creating holes, confident they can fill them. Now that we have so many pieces of the puzzle, however, we merely have a new set of questions to ask.