Will Dan Moore Jr. Continue Competing At LT In Training Camp?

Will Dan Moore Jr. continue competing at left tackle to open training camp?

From the sounds of it, the Pittsburgh Steelers haven’t exactly settled their rookie linemen into the starting lineup. Zach Frazier is running behind Nate Herbig at center, and Dan Moore Jr. is still running left tackle. Broderick Jones is mixing in, but Troy Fautanu is coming along at a slow-and-steady pace.

There remains a non-zero chance that the Steelers decide Fautanu isn’t ready at the start of the season. In such an event, it is rather likely they will leave Jones at right tackle, with Moore remaining on the left side, where he has played throughout his football career.

At the very least, we have to accept the probability that the offensive line won’t be settled at the start of training camp. And that likely means Moore is going to continue working on the left side with the ones. I’m sure they are confident that Jones can play there, but they need to be sure of Fautanu first.

I haven’t read a single report that gives me reason to believe the Steelers will force the issue here. Troy Fautanu will only start, and practice regularly with the starters, once he has earned it. And until that happens, we are going to continue seeing Dan Moore Jr. playing left tackle.

Others suggest that it will come down to Moore competing with Fautanu at right tackle, but we have to get there first. What if Moore on the left side and Jones on the right is the only viable look to begin the season? That’s largely up to Fautanu, but also Moore showing some capacity for the right side.

But are the Steelers simply going to push full steam ahead at the outset of training camp? Do you see them plugging Frazier and Fautanu into the starting lineup and just saying, work it until it works? Considering they waited until they felt comfortable with Jones just last year, probably not. And so I’m guessing that means more work for Moore on the left side—possibly even more starts. But there is a lot of training camp to tell that story and whether the latter comes to pass.

