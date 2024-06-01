Why Darnell Washington Is In Great Position To Make A Leap In Year 2

The Pittsburgh Steelers were pleasantly surprised when they were able to select Georgia TE Darnell Washington 93rd overall in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, landing incredible value on a player many thought would have been long gone at that point. However, Washington didn’t put together a stellar rookie campaign, at least in the pass catching department as the 6065, 264-pound receiver only recorded 7 receptions on 10 targets for 61 yards.

Washington looked lumbered going through routes at times as a rookie, lacking that fluidity to separate from defenders in coverage while serving mainly as an in-line blocker thanks to his size and blocking prowess. Still, Washington proved that he can be a possession receiver over the middle and a viable check-down option and red zone threat thanks to his sheer height and size advantage against whoever draws the task of covering him. Washington flashed upside as a pass catcher during his time at Georgia, and given several factors working for him heading into the 2024 season, it’s reasonable to expect Washington to make a leap in that aspect of his game this coming season.

Washington was the defacto TE2 last season for Pittsburgh behind TE Pat Freiermuth, playing 48% of the offensive snaps (511). That snap count should hold steady in 2024 and possibly increase as Washington enters Year No. 2 with more experience as well as with new OC Arthur Smith in control of the offense, having run 12 personnel the most of any team in the league last season in Atlanta with the Falcons (42%) while ranking sixth in the league the year prior (25%). This means that Washington will likely be on the field for more snaps (pending the health of Freiermuth who missed five games last season as well as Pittsburgh’s other tight ends in the room), giving him more opportunity to see more targets.

Another reason that Washington will likely see a step forward in production in 2024 is the overall lack of notable wide receivers in the room. The Steelers have WR George Pickens who figures to command a heavy load of targets as the unquestioned WR1 currently on this team, but after Pickens, there isn’t that established No. 2 receiver that sticks out. Pittsburgh has signed WRs Van Jefferson and Quez Watkins this offseason, and while both have had moments of success in the league thus far in their careers, neither feels like a high profile second option that should see 100+ targets on the year. Pittsburgh also has WR Calvin Austin III who has the speed to make plays down the field and after the catch, but he has yet to make a notable impact heading into Year 3 with just 17 receptions for 180 yards last season.

Pittsburgh may find their identity in their running game, and Washington’s primary role may be as an extra blocker on the line of scrimmage, but the opportunity is presenting itself for him to contribute more as a pass catcher heading into his second season. Arthur Smith’s offense has shown that more than one tight end can produce notable numbers, with TE Jonnu Smith having 50 receptions for 582 yards and 3 touchdowns last season behind TE Kyle Pitts. Washington isn’t near the accomplished pass catcher that Smith is, but seeing his targets triple and his yardage reflect that same increase wouldn’t be hard for Washington to accomplish.

Steelers fans were excited for the prospects of what Washington could be after the selection, and while he may never be considered one of the top pass catchers in the league, he does have the size and skill set as a blocker to demand snaps on a weekly basis, giving him more chances to be on the field in a pass catching role. Training camp and the preseason will be a great test to see what strides Washington has taken in this aspect of his game, making him a player to keep an eye on once the 2024 season gets underway.