“Who Is Roethlisberger?” Big Ben Answer To Tuesday Night Jeopardy Question

“Who is Roethlisberger?” is what you would’ve heard had you watched Tuesday’s episode of Jeopardy. Ben Roethlisberger was the answer to one of the show’s questions, featuring CBS’ Bill Cowher videoing in the question to the players. Check out the clip below.

(and yes, I know technically Jeopardy offers the answers, and the contestants respond with the question – don’t get all pedantic on me)

Roethlisberger was part of the “21st Century Sports” category, one left largely untouched until it was the final one left. Cowher, of course, is referring to Super Bowl XL and the Steelers’ 21-10 win over the Seattle Seahawks. As Cowher said, opposing quarterback Matt Hasselbeck had superior numbers, throwing for 273 yards and one touchdown, compared to Roethlisberger’s 123 yards and zero scores. But RB Willie Parker busted off a 75-yard touchdown run while Pittsburgh’s ferocious defense clamped RB Shaun Alexander.

It was a milestone win for the Steelers for numerous reasons. Jerome Bettis finally won a ring, doing so in his hometown of Detroit. It was the final game of his Hall of Fame career. Bill Cowher finally captured an elusive Lombardi, losing to the Dallas Cowboys in his previous Super Bowl appearance. Roethlisberger won a ring in just his second year, beginning his Hall of Fame career and winning the first of two Lombardi trophies.

With the win, the franchise finally won “one for the thumb,” their fifth Super Bowl and first since the 70s dynasty. A few years later, they would add a sixth to the trophy case, knocking off the Arizona Cardinals during the 2008-2009 season.

Roethlisberger is the second Steelers-related answer to be featured on the show recently. Last month, the Steelers were the answer to another video question via J.J. Watt. CBS is certainly making good use of its sports team. Cowher returns as a long-time analyst, while Watt will also come back in 2023 after being hired following his illustrious playing career.