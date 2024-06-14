What Is The Biggest Question Steelers Face Exiting Minicamp?

What is the Steelers’ biggest question coming out of minicamp?

Now that the Steelers have wrapped up their spring practices, all that’s left is the waiting. They will not be heading to Latrobe for another month or so, with plenty of down time in between. We have learned a great deal about what this Steelers team will look like in 2024 over the past few months, but what is the biggest question they will have to answer in training camp?

I suppose this depends on how seriously you take the notion that there may be an actual quarterback competition. If there is uncertainty at the quarterback position, it’s hard for that to ever not be the biggest question. However, most anticipate that Russell Wilson will be the Steelers’ starter barring an utter disaster.

Outside of quarterback, the biggest concern most seem to have about the Steelers is at wide receiver. You could peel this onion a number of different ways, though, whether through internal or external options. How quickly can Roman Wilson climb the depth chart, for example, or will they trade for a starter?

The Steelers will have some business to attend to once they get to Latrobe, as well. There are contract statuses to consider; Do they view Pat Freiermuth as a potential top-10 tight end? After the Steelers declined RB Najee Harris’ fifth-year option, might they still work out a new contract extension?

You can take a broader view and look toward the shift on offense. The Steelers fired Matt Canada as offensive coordinator and replaced him with Arthur Smith. He is the most established coordinator they have had since Todd Haley. Can he take that side of the ball to the next level, potentially to a championship level?

Many people will see this prompt differently, all depending on their priorities for the Steelers. For example, some might find themselves concerned about how they keep George Pickens happy and maximize his production. He is potentially a foundational piece for the future of this franchise. Yet at the same time, what happens if, for example, they trade for Brandon Aiyuk?

