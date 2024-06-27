Watch: The Depot Dive (Episode 13)

Jun. 27, 2024 – Episode 13

On this episode of The Depot Dive, Joe Clark and I start the show by talking about recent Pat Freiermuth buzz claiming he looked great during the spring practices. We discuss how the TE position could help fill the receiving void left by no true WR2 and talk about which TEs could make the Steelers’ final 53-man roster.

For the second topic, we briefly touch on Brandon Aiyuk’s recent meeting with the San Francisco 49ers that insiders say went well and discuss if we could see any big trades happen this summer.

We then move on to the offensive tackle competition with Broderick Jones reportedly starting out on the left side at training camp. Will Troy Fautanu win the Week 1 job at right tackle over Dan Moore Jr.?

Several of us at Steelers Depot did an “All-Time Draft” of Steelers players to make full rosters, so we talk about the first few picks we made.

We discussed our editor Scott Brown’s new book he helped write with Dick LeBeau and George Von Benko titled “Legendary” and why you should grab a copy as soon as possible using discount code Steel30.

Thank you for joining us for this 35-minute episode, and we hope to see your thoughts in the comment section.

