Watch: The Depot Dive (Episode 12)

Jun. 20, 2024 – Episode 12

On this episode of The Depot Dive, Joe Clark and I open the show with the news of HBO’s “Hard Knocks” covering the AFC North, including the Steelers, for the in-season version of series this upcoming season. We discuss the possible upsides and downsides of being on the show and talk about which players we think could become on-screen stars and steal the show.

We then discuss some recent roster moves with the Steelers parting ways with WR Denzel Mims and S Trenton Thompson. What could the corresponding roster moves be, and could the Steelers take ESPN columnist Aaron Schatz’s advice to reunite with CB Ahkello Witherspoon?

For the third topic, we each offer our three most-anticipated players to watch at training camp beginning at the end of next month.

We wrap up the show talking about negative reports on Justin Fields and Roman Wilson coming out of spring practices and whether we are concerned about either player.

