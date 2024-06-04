Watch: The Depot 180 — June 4 — Episode 422

Episode 422 — Jun. 4, 2024

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple of days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll catch you up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

With the final week of voluntary OTAs underway, the Steelers used their “bonus day” on Monday to go to Kennywood amusement park for a team building day. In today’s episode, I discussed Cameron Heyward’s return to OTAs in the midst of what was a contract holdout, and talk about several of the things he had to say from after practice, including wanting to be a “one-helmet guy” and retire in Pittsburgh after three more seasons.

