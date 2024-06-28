Watch: The Depot 180 — June 28 — Episode 429

Episode 429 — June 28, 2024

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple of days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll catch you up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

Brandon Aiyuk appeared on The Pivot Podcast with Ryan Clark and company today, and had some very interesting things to say about his contract negotiations, including his belief that he will be playing for the 49ers, Washington Commanders, or Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024. In today’s episode, I discuss some of his thoughts from that interview and how the negotiations seem to be going. I also discuss Pat Freiermuth receiving praise from multiple Steelers beat writers over the last week.

