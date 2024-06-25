Watch: The Depot 180 — June 25 — Episode 428

Episode 428 — Jun. 25, 2024

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple of days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll catch you up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

Now in the dead of the offseason, I wanted to recap the biggest remaining storylines to track throughout the rest of the summer. In today’s episode, I discuss the latest on Brandon Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers with Ryan Clark soon to post an episode on his Pivot Podcast. I also talk about the extension decisions for RB Najee Harris and DE Cam Heyward as well as positive reports surrounding DE DeMarvin Leal this offseason.

