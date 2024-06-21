Watch: The Depot 180 — June 21 — Episode 427

Episode 427 — Jun. 21, 2024

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple of days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll catch you up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

The Pittsburgh Steelers made some roster moves this week with the release of WR Denzel Mims and S Trenton Thompson. They turned around and signed WR Jacob Copeland and DL Willington Previlon to fill out their 90-man roster. In today’s episode I talk about the newest additions to the roster, and I discuss ILB coach Aaron Curry’s words on rookie ILB Payton Wilson after one of the recent minicamp practices.

Attention: We know some users have had issues with their video skipping to another one about 30 seconds in. Roughly 25 seconds in, you will see a prompt on the screen that gives you the choice to “next” or “stay,” click the “stay” button to continue watching the current video. That will avoid being bumped to another video.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad-free version.