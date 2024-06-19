Video: I Watched All Of Joey Porter Jr.’s Targets – Here Are My Takeaways

Bringing you guys another video today. Here, I review all 58 targets I charted for Pittsburgh Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr. in his rookie season. Overall, Porter had an excellent season and shows plenty of promise for next season. We do a deep dive into the trends of his year, reviewing the good, bad, and other aspects of his game worth noting.

As always, let me know your thoughts in the comments below. And thanks for watching.

I know this is a long video, but it is the quiet portion of the offseason, and it’s worth doing a deep dive into his play due to his importance to the team moving forward.

