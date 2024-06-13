Troy Fautanu Thrilled To Embrace Physicality And ‘Play Some Real Football’

The Pittsburgh Steelers knew they needed to become a more physical offense after the 2023 season. For what seems like forever, the Steelers have been defined by their ability to run the ball. A few years ago, they drafted Najee Harris in the first round in order to improve that aspect of their game. While Harris has been a good player, they very quickly realized that, no matter how talented a running back is, he can’t be successful with a subpar offensive line. As a result, they drafted Broderick Jones in the first round last year. This year, they doubled down by selecting Troy Fautanu with their first pick.

The Steelers’ goal is clearly to become more physical, and based on some of his recent comments, it seems Fautanu cannot wait to show that he’s the man for that job. Via video from Yardbarker’s Aaron Becker, Fautanu talked after the last day of minicamp about his excitement to finally put pads on and show his physicality.

“My biggest thing is making sure day whatever we’re on now doesn’t look like Day 1. For me, just making those strides and proving whatever these coaches want me to prove, especially for myself because I’m very hard on myself,” Fautanu told reporters. “I’m a perfectionist in a way, and I want to be perfect. I know it’s not gonna be, but I strive to be that. I’m just super excited to play some real football. Put the pads on and compete with these guys. They’re the best in the world.”

#Steelers rookie OT Troy Fautanu is ready to put on the pads and play some real football. “I’m just super excited to play some real football, man. Put the pads on and compete with these guys. They’re the best in the world. … These guys are making me better every single day.” pic.twitter.com/minP8nNgXK — Aaron Becker (@Aaron_M_Becker) June 13, 2024

No player becomes the best by seeking mediocrity, so it’s good to see that Fautanu is reaching for an unobtainable goal. With him and Jones, the Steelers are hoping that they have their pair of tackles for the next 10-plus years. If they do, it will make everything on offense run so much smoother. Having dependable bookends not only makes it easier to run the ball; it can also make a quarterback’s life infinitely better.

Both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields are known for their ability to scramble and make plays outside of the pocket. But often in the NFL, a quarterback needs to also be able to make plays within structure to succeed. One of Fields’ biggest issues in Chicago was taking sacks, so if Fautanu can be his nasty protector, then he should improve as a player. Wilson may be the presumptive starter now, but Fields could be the future. If the Steelers don’t want to run the wheels off him, they’ll want Fautanu to keep reaching for perfection.