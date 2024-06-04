Training Camp ‘Hold-In’ Remains Possibility, Cam Heyward Implies

Though he made his return to the Pittsburgh Steelers Tuesday for their latest Organized Team Activities session, if a new contract isn’t agreed to by the start of training camp, a “hold-in” remains a possibility for standout defensive lineman Cameron Heyward.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday following practice, Heyward stated to reporters that nothing has changed in contract negotiations or his desire to play three more years. But he made sure to make it a point that a training camp “hold in” is a possibility at this stage, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Ray Fittipaldo.

Cam Heyward returned to Steelers OTAs today. He said he plans to attend minicamp next week and to be present for the start of training camp at Saint Vincent. However, he would not say if he plans to practice in training camp. The possibility of a “hold in” exists. Story coming — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) June 4, 2024

Though Heyward stated that he will attend next week’s mandatory minicamp from June 11-13 and added he will be present for the start of training camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, it is unclear what his participation would look like in training camp as he pushes for a new deal.

A training camp hold-in would be nothing new for the Steelers. Players like T.J. Watt and Diontae Johnson have gone through it and gotten a new deal in recent years. Heyward would just be the latest to do that, were it to come to that.

To GM Omar Khan’s credit, he’s gotten the extensions with big-name players done rather quickly and in timely fashion, getting extensions done with Minkah Fitzpatrick and Alex Highsmith done in June and early July before the start of training camp, while Johnson’s came just a few days into training camp.

Watt was extended by former GM Kevin Colbert, and only returned to full practice just a few days before the 2021 season opener at Buffalo.

Heyward is coming off a tough 2023 season that was marred by a groin injury, causing him to miss six games. When he did return from the Reserve/Injured list, he wasn’t himself, lacking that true explosiveness and overall power as a pass rusher to impact games.

Despite the tough season, Heyward still believes he’s an elite-level player along the defensive line. He has a point, too, as every year he’s been healthy in his 30s he’s been a dominant force. Last season might have been an aberration. It might not have been, either.

But the fact of the matter is that Heyward wants a contract extension, wants to remain a Steeler for life, and wants to be compensated appropriately for his talent level. It’s all understandable. It is also understandable why the Steelers might be hesitant to pay Heyward in a new deal, considering his age, the position he plays and how sharp the decline can be at that position.

So, it could be a standoff entering training camp, which could lead to Heyward “holding-in” keeping one of their top players defensively off the field as the Steelers gear up for the 2024 season.