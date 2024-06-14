Trai Essex: Steelers ‘Got Some Dogs’ Along OL For First Time Since ‘Pouncey, Foster, DeCastro Days’

Entering the offseason after the hiring of offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, the Pittsburgh Steelers set out to get more physical in the trenches offensively and really lean into the ground-and-pound attack.

Consider that a job well done. Pittsburgh landed Troy Fautanu, Zach Frazier and Mason McCormick in the NFL draft, adding serious size, power and attitude to the offensive line moving forward.

For former Steelers offensive lineman Trai Essex, who appeared on the 93.7 The Fan Morning Show Friday, it’s about time the Steelers brought in guys who not only fit what it means to be Steelers but also the style they want to play offensively.

“That’s the one thing I am so geeked about seeing is how this o-line hashes out. I think we finally got some dogs in,” Essex told hosts Adam Crowley and Dorin Dickerson, according to video via 93.7 The Fan’s YouTube page. “Really excited about Zach Frazier. We have our center. And I think it always starts there for the o-lines that have had all the success in Pittsburgh. It always started at the center position, and I’m really excited about what Zach Frazier brings to the table, his consistency, his dog mentality.

“Obviously I’m excited about Troy [Fautanu], too, and I’m excited to see what Broderick [Jones] does in his second year. And what we’re gonna do at the tackle position. I’m really interested to see who’s gonna be our left tackle. …But I am really geeked ’cause I think we have the bodies, and we finally have what seems to be the mentality to be the offensive line that we’ve been wanting and needing since the [Maurkice] Pouncey, Ramon Foster, [David] DeCastro days. So I think we finally found that.”

That should be music to the ears of Steelers fans everywhere.

During the heyday of the Steelers’ offensive line built around Pouncey, DeCastro and Foster, the Steelers were a tough team, one that backed down from nobody in the trenches, ran the football consistently, knocked back defenses and really played with an edge.

They were fiercely loyal, too, and always were ready for a scrap if necessary.

That toughness and overall bully mentality has been missing from the Steelers since all three retired. But with the additions of Fautanu, Frazier and McCormick, along with the presence of guys like Isaac Seumalo, James Daniels, Broderick Jones and Dan Moore Jr., the Steelers seem to have that toughness and bully-ball mentality back in the trenches.

As head coach Mike Tomlin stated near the end of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Steelers want to “roll people.” Now they have the guys to do that up front, which is very encouraging. We’ll see how things shake out up front in training camp ahead of the 2024 season, but that physical, nasty mentality is back, and it should show on the field quickly for the Black and Gold.