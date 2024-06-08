Top 10 New Steelers In 2024: Ranking Players 4-6

Continuing a new short series here at Steelers Depot ranking the top 10 new Steelers on the current roster that have been acquired via trade, free agency or the 2024 NFL Draft. Rookies and veterans will make up the list with rankings determined on positional need, scheme fit, previous production and overall outlook regarding their expected contributions in 2024 and beyond. Today, I will be starting with players ranked 4-6 on the list.

6. CB DONTE JACKSON (TRADE W/ THE CAROLINA PANTHERS)

The Steelers shipped off WR Diontae Johnson this offseason to the Carolina Panthers, landing veteran CB Donte Jackson as well as a Day Three pick swap in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Steelers needed to address cornerback in the worst way after letting Levi Wallace, James Pierre and Chandon Sullivan walk in free agency as well as cutting Patrick Peterson in a cap-saving move. With Joey Porter Jr. being the only returning starter from a season ago, Pittsburgh needed to acquire a veteran with starting experience to avoid getting forced to take a cornerback early in the draft, and they managed to do so by getting Jackson.

Jackson has played six seasons in the league after being a former second round pick by Carolina back in 2018, having started 76 regular season games for the Panthers during that span. He’s a good athlete in terms of straight line speed and quickness, having the coverage chops to match up with pass catchers on the outside. He’s had plenty of ups and downs as a coverage defender during his time in the league, having 14 interceptions and 46 pass deflections during his career, but also has gotten burned down the field on several occasions as well. Still, Jackson is still only 28 years old and fills a big hole as the starting cornerback opposite of Porter, making him worthy of his current ranking.

5. C ZACH FRAZIER (2ND ROUND PICK IN THE 2024 NFL DRAFT)

Much like with Jackson at cornerback, the Steelers needed to address the center position in the worst way after releasing starting C Mason Cole from the season before this offseason. Frazier was one of the top three centers in the draft class, falling into the Steelers’ lap at No. 51 overall in the second round after they took Washington OT Troy Fautanu in the first round. Frazier is expected to start Day 1 at the pivot for Pittsburgh, making him a vital component to the team’s success as a rookie right out the gate.

Frazier may be a rookie, but he is as battle-tested as they get coming out of West Virginia. He played an absurd number of snaps for the Mountaineers, showing off his wrestling background as a stout run blocker and reliable pass protector. Frazier doesn’t possess high-end athleticism, but he is a dependable presence up front who projects to be a longtime starter in the league. Should he have a strong rookie campaign, Frazier may deserve to rank higher on this list.

4. TROY FAUTANU (1ST ROUND PICK IN THE 2024 NFL DRAFT)

The Steelers landed two hopeful long-term starting offensive lineman in draft with Frazier at center and OT Troy Fautanu at tackle. Pittsburgh landed Fautanu at 20th overall in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, getting quite the value in their eyes with a player they didn’t anticipate making it to their selection. Fautanu is an athletic blocker who moves extremely well in open space. Making blocks down the field in the running game, he also provided active hands and feet in pass protection during his time with the Washington Huskies.

Fautanu may open up training behind long-term starter Dan Moore Jr., but it’s only a matter of time before the rookie overtakes the starter and is inserted into the lineup opposite of last year’s first round pick Broderick Jones. Fautanu is the type of player that doesn’t get kept off the field for long and given the physicality and nastiness that he plays with along with the investment Pittsburgh made in him this offseason, meaning he should make an impact when he gets onto the field in 2024.

7-10 Rankings