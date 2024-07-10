Top 10 New Steelers In 2024: Ranking Players 7-10

Starting a new short series here at Steelers Depot ranking the top 10 new Steelers on the current roster that have been acquired via trade, free agency or the 2024 NFL Draft. Rookies and veterans will make up the list with rankings determined on positional need, scheme fit, previous production and overall outlook regarding their expected contributions in 2024 and beyond. Today, I will be starting with players ranked 7-10 on the list.

10. ILB PAYTON WILSON (3RD ROUND PICK IN 2024 NFL DRAFT)

Putting ILB Payton Wilson at 10th overall on this list come at the expense of leaving names like WRs Van Jefferson, Scotty Miller and Quez Watkins, as well as DL Dean Lowry off the list. While Wilson may not have played a snap in the NFL compared to these veterans, he distinctly has a path to playing time in 2024, and has the upside to become a regular contributor in Pittsburgh’s defense. The Steelers selected Wilson 93rd overall in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, having the talented NC State product fall due to medical concerns. Still, Wilson was considered the top linebacker prospect in the entire draft and a possible first round selection if it weren’t for his injury history, nabbing a tall, athletic linebacker that can run sideline-to-sideline in pursuit of the football, rush the passer, fill gaps downhill, and also run with running backs and tight ends in coverage.

Patrick Queen and Elandon Roberts are projected to start at inside linebacker once the season begins, but Wilson should see immediate playing time on special teams as well as in sub packages, allowing Roberts to come off the field and allow Pittsburgh to roll out Wilson, who has more athleticism to play in space. With LB Cole Holcomb’s status up in the air coming off a serious leg injury, Wilson could find himself logging meaningful snaps as a rookie with his role only to increase down the road.

9. WR ROMAN WILSON (3RD ROUND PICK IN 2024 NFL DRAFT)

Putting WR Roman Wilson over the other veterans Pittsburgh added at wide receiver this offseason may be a bit optimistic, but given Wilson’s skill set as well as Pittsburgh’s track record at drafting receivers in the middle rounds of the NFL Draft, there’s a good chance that Wilson finds himself in a meaningful role as a rookie. Pittsburgh landed Wilson with the 84th pick in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, selecting the former Wolverine who headlined Michigan’s passing attack the past couple of seasons. Wilson didn’t have a gaudy stat line in college playing on a run-first offense, but he showcased the versatility to play outside as well as in the slot, winning down the field vertically as a deep threat and over the middle as a route runner.

Wilson has the speed and quickness to be a problem after the catch, but also has the body control and competitiveness to make tough grabs along the sideline as well as in the end zone against tight coverage. He looks like the ideal compliment for WR George Pickens, who is more of a HWS specimen, attempting to fill the role that Diontae Johnson has left since getting traded to the Carolina Panthers. He’s not the same nuanced route runner that Johnson is, but Wilson should be a quality slot receiver at worst and have the chance to play notable snaps on the outside this season.

8. S DESHON ELLIOTT (UFA SIGNING)

The Steelers cut S Keanu Neal, leaving them without a clear starter at strong safety and a quality third safety to play in packages with Minkah Fitzpatrick and Damontae Kazee. Pittsburgh filled that hole by signing former Miami Dolphins S Deshon Elliott back in March, giving them a proven defensive back that has started 50 of 57 career regular season games played for the Ravens, Lions and Dolphins.

Elliott is a sure tackler that has good anticipation of routes in coverage, having seen plenty of time at free safety while in the league, but also has the frame (6-1, 210 pounds) and demeanor to play in the box. He can move all over the defensive backfield, making the safety room interchangeable with he, Fitzpatrick, and Kazee, allowing Pittsburgh to disguise coverages and maneuver defenders to leverage better matchups. From a production standpoint, Elliott has been solid, yet unspectacular when it comes to splash plays and turnovers, but his presence gives Pittsburgh a reliable, versatile defender on the backend which they lacked in Neal last season.

7. QB JUSTIN FIELDS (TRADE W/ THE CHICAGO BEARS)

Much like his ranking in the Top 10 Steelers Age 25 And Under series we did a while back, QB Justin Fields may be the most polarizing player on this list. Pittsburgh managed to trade for Fields after signing QB Russell Wilson and trading QB Kenny Pickett to the Philadelphia Eagles, sending the Chicago Bears a conditional sixth round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft to acquire the former 11th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Fields came out of Ohio State with so much promise as a dual threat quarterback who flashed with his arm and his legs, but his tenure in Chicago didn’t go according to plan. He didn’t develop as a passer while having a questionable supporting cast around him.

Fields now gets a fresh start in Pittsburgh where he currently is the backup behind Russell Wilson, but has mentioned that he is pushing Wilson for the opportunity to start this season. He needs to clean up his turnovers and improve his decision making, but Fields has flashed during his time in the league with Chicago, displaying moments of strong play with his arm while also rushing for 2,220 yards and 14 touchdowns in his first three NFL seasons, including 1,143 yards and eight scores in 2022. Still only 25-years-old, Fields has plenty of potential and upside that warrants being on this list, and is likely deserving to be much higher should he get an opportunity to start in 2024.