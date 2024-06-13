Tomlin Expects Entire Steelers Roster To Be Healthy For Training Camp

The Pittsburgh Steelers are a healthy bunch as they break minicamp and look toward training camp next month. After wrapping up the team’s spring workouts Thursday, head coach Mike Tomlin gave the 91-man roster (Julius “Big Son Of A Gun” Welschof an international exemption who doesn’t count against the group) a clean bill of health for when the Steelers report to training camp July 24.

“I don’t,” Tomlin said via the team’s website when asked if he expects anyone not to be available at camp for health reasons.

That’s key news for several players. Most notably, it suggests LB Cole Holcomb will be ready for the start of training camp. Tomlin hinted as much yesterday but his words today put an even more specific timetable. Perhaps Holcomb will be eased into a role, not working in 11-on-11 sessions right away, but it’s still excellent news. Just a few months ago, the Steelers’ only comment was the expectation that Holcomb would play at some point in the future.

But it’s also an encouraging sign for others. CB Cory Trice Jr. has been working his way back since tearing his ACL the first day in pads last training camp. He’s participated in spring practices and is poised to return to training camp. Over the last month, he told reporters he hadn’t been cleared for full contact and is still wearing a brace, two things we’ll monitor once the team reports. Trice is battling Darius Rush, Anthony Averett, and others for a backup cornerback spot.

Based on Tomlin’s comments, it seems the team isn’t dealing with any other unknown injuries that could limit a player at the start of camp. Of course, that’s always subject to change and there’s the risk of someone getting hurt over the next six weeks. In 2022, FS Minkah Fitzpatrick was placed on the Steelers’ NFI list to begin camp after injuring his wrist on vacation. He was removed shortly after.

Overall, the Steelers have seemingly checked all the boxes they wanted to this spring. They got in good work, had strong attendance, and stayed healthy. Their offseason missions include possible contract extensions with TE Pat Freiermuth, DL Cam Heyward, and RB Najee Harris, the last a move the team still seems open to. From there, they’ll get boots on the ground at Saint Vincent College in the hopes of a successful 2024 campaign.