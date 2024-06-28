Three Steelers Stats That Must Remain The Same In 2024

Thursday, we wrote about three Pittsburgh Steelers stats that must change in 2024—areas where the team needs to show progression to improve their fortunes this year. Today, we’ll look at the other side of the coin with three stats the team needs to maintain this fall.

Second Half Rushing Efficiency (4.5 Yards Per Carry)

Pittsburgh finished the second half of the year with a strong running game. Beginning with Broderick Jones becoming the team’s starting right tackle in Week 9 against the Tennessee Titans, the Steelers were among the team’s most effective ground games the rest of the way.

From Week 9 through Week 18, Pittsburgh averaged 4.5 yards per carry, ranking eighth in the NFL. It’s not an elite mark for a team that won’t break off a ton of explosive runs; it’s a solid and steady number. Make that 4.5 average the team’s mark for the entire season, and it’ll be a good year for the Steelers’ 2024 offense—the first in a long time.

Turnover Ratio (Plus-11)

One reason Pittsburgh won ten games despite a lackluster offense and beat-up defense was their turnover differential. The Steelers finished with the third-best turnover ratio last season. Despite Minkah Fitzpatrick not being responsible for one of them, Pittsburgh forced 27 takeaways while limiting turnovers on its own end, giving it away only 16 times.

That balance could look different this year, with Russell Wilson and/or Justin Fields taking more chances to create bigger splash plays. But defensively, the Steelers’ defense should rank near the top of the league in turnovers. Finishing double-digits would be huge for Pittsburgh’s 2024 chances in a tough AFC North.

Field Goal Make Rate – (93.5 Percent)

The Steelers ranked seventh in the NFL, and Chris Boswell was dinged by a 61-yard miss on a re-try after a controversial penalty wiped out a 56-yard connection against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The goal for the Steelers in 2024 isn’t to rely on so many field goals. More drives need to wind up in the end zone. But having Boswell is still a weapon, considering how many tight games the Steelers play, along with a tough schedule that doesn’t lend itself to many comfortable wins.