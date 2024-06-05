Three Ex-Steelers Make All-UFL Team

Several former Pittsburgh Steelers players are thriving in the inaugural United Football League. The league announced its All-UFL team Wednesday with three ex-Steelers making the list. They are WR Hakeem Butler, TE Jace Sternberger, and DT Carlos Davis.

The United Football League today announced its inaugural All-UFL Team. All eight UFL teams were represented among the all-league selections, with the Michigan Panthers taking a league-high seven All-UFL honors.

The UFL is the result of the XFL and USFL merging, taking four teams from each league. Center Mike Panasiuk also made first-team. He was invited to a Steelers rookie minicamp on a tryout basis but was never officially under contract on an official member of the roster.

Butler was signed last spring after exiting the XFL. An exciting prospect with intriguing size, he struggled throughout camp with the Steelers. Poor route running and frustrating drops quickly tamped down the buzz surrounding him entering the summer. On the verge of being cut, he was waived/injured in late August before being released with an injury settlement.

Reuniting with the St. Louis Battlehawks this year, Butler is having another fine campaign. His 652 yards through 10 games leads the league while he ranks second with five receiving scores and is tied for fourth with 45 receptions. Perhaps the NFL gives him another look but there won’t be a reunion in store with the Steelers.

Sternberger spent the latter half of the 2021 season and summer of 2022 with the Steelers. Never making the roster, he spent time on the practice squad and participated in the team’s training camp the following year. He had a quiet showing and is best remembered for his contrast of how Matt Canada ran his offense, noting it was a much simpler scheme compared to other NFL systems. Sternberger posted 25 receptions for 454 yards (18.2 yards per reception) and four touchdowns for the 9-1 Birmingham Stallions, including a big catch in last weekend’s game.

Davis was the Steelers’ seventh round pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. He appeared in 12 games, recording eight tackles and one sack. Signed by the Stallions late July, he’s tied for second in the UFL with seven sacks. He also has 23 tackles, four of which have come for a loss while forcing one fumble. Still 27 until late-August, he could push for a spot in a training camp later this summer.

The UFL will hold its conference championships this weekend featuring all three of these players. Sternberger and Davis’ Stallions will take on the Michigan Panthers Saturday while Butler’s Battlehawks will face the San Antonio Brahmas Sunday night. The UFL Championship Game takes place Sunday June 16 in St. Louis.