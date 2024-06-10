There’s No ‘Slam-Dunk Candidate’ For Steelers’ Offensive Captain Outside Of Russell Wilson, Fittipaldo Believes

The 2023 season brought some very negative media narratives to the Pittsburgh Steelers that have not been seen in quite some time. In the midst of a three-game losing streak late in the season, the leadership of the team — particularly on offense — was brought into question with no clear leader in the room. Players were pointing to Allen Robinson II, Mason Cole and Najee Harris as leaders, but two of the three are off the roster and Harris is likely entering his final season with the team. So who will the offensive captain(s) be for the 2024 season?

“I think it almost has to be Russell Wilson,” said Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Steelers insider Ray Fittipaldo on an episode of North Shore Drive podcast.

Ben Roethlisberger held down the offensive captain role for years, sometimes alongside C Maurkice Pouncey, but with one of the youngest offenses in the league, it would only seem to make sense to have the Super Bowl-winning quarterback assume that role. Since Roethlisberger retired, Mitch Trubisky and Najee Harris served as captains in 2022 and Kenny Pickett was the lone offensive captain in 2023.

With T.J. Watt, Cameron Heyward and Miles Killebrew all returning to the team in 2024, that should leave just one spot for whomever they decide is the offensive captain.

If not Wilson, who could the other options even be?

“I don’t think Najee Harris is up for that role this year, especially given his contract situation,” Fittipaldo said. “Pat Freiermuth is entering the last year of his contract. He’s a good player, he’s a leader, but he’s more of a quiet leader. I think I could say the same thing for Isaac Seumalo. So, not by default, but I think Russell Wilson is in the midst of earning this. He’s been a full participant throughout all the OTAs. He is scheduled to be at minicamp, and he’s doing all the right things to put himself in position to be that guy

“I just don’t think there’s a slam-dunk candidate to be a captain for anyone other than Russell Wilson,” he added

Figuring out leadership is one of the difficult parts of having a young offensive roster. They probably wouldn’t be best served to fill that role with a quiet leader. They need someone to be more hands on and vocal. I agree with Fittipaldo’s assessment on the players he listed off and the reasons why they probably don’t make sense, but there is one notable candidate missing.

At the end of last season, Mike Tomlin said that OT Broderick Jones is quickly becoming a leader of the offensive line, and likened him to Maurkice Pouncey in that way. Pouncey served as a captain four different times for the Steelers. Maybe the second season is too early for Jones to assume that role, but it certainly seems to be trending in that direction for the future. He could be a dark horse candidate to assume the captain role. And perhaps he is the safer option, too.

If Wilson is named captain, that would be a pretty hefty expression of confidence that he is capable of holding down the starting job for the entire season. In the event that Justin Fields is able to win the job at some point, the last thing they want is an awkward situation with their offensive captain riding the bench, and perhaps even being malcontent.

Players vote on the captain, but Fittipaldo said that Tomlin can outright name whoever he wants to supplement the voting system that is in place. And maybe the captain doesn’t matter as much this year with stronger personalities on the offensive coaching staff with guys like Arthur Smith and Zach Azzanni. Regardless of the decision, it should be a better situation than the leadership void on offense over the last two seasons.