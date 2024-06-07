Season 14, Episode 142 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday episode, Alex Kozora and I start by discussing the 2024 training camp schedule that the Pittsburgh Steelers released earlier in the day. We go over some things that changed this year and most notably the fact that 10 of the practices will start earlier than usual.

New Steelers CB Cameron Sutton met the media on Wednesday, so we discuss what all he had to say and how a lot of his phrasing related to his ongoing legal situation probably could have been better.

Longtime Steelers scout Phil Kreidler has now retired so that story gets a little bit of attention from us on this Friday.

While the Steelers have yet to sign rookie C Zach Frazier, we discuss why that transaction should happen soon. That discussion leads to us talking about guaranteed contracts and other CBA-related matters.

Win totals in 2024 for the Steelers are briefly discussed in this episode on the heels of Sports Info Solutions releasing theirs on Thursday.

Alex and I check in on some wide receiver news around the NFL and talk a little bit about the San Francisco 49ers still possibly trading WR Deebo Samuel before the start of the 2024 regular season.

Washington Commanders S Jeremy Chinn made it known recently that he turned down an offer to sign with the Steelers back in March, so we address those comments some in this show.

Several Steelers players had interesting comments this week as the team finished its OTA practices, so Alex and I go over several of those.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 107-minute episode and we end it by answering a few emails we have received from listeners.

Direct link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers’ Training Camp Schedule, Cam Sutton Comments, OTA Happenings & More

https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP2449206619

As always, we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, and they can be sent to theterriblepodcast@gmail.com, and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 142 of Season 14 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n