The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers’ Stats Discussion, NFL Sunday Ticket Lawsuit, Backup OL Review & More

Season 14, Episode 149 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday episode, Alex Kozora and I start by talking about the verdict of the antitrust lawsuit against the NFL and their Sunday Ticket package. We go over what that verdict means at this point, how litigation is likely to be tied up in the courts for several more years, and what the eventual fallout of it all might be.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson recently worked out with Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, so we discuss the little bit of noise that created on social media.

Alex recently wrote about three stats related to the Steelers that must improve in 2024, so we go over that list and discuss whether we expect the Steelers to make strides in all three of those statistical areas.

I have started to look at the projected cash spending for the Steelers in 2025 so I go over my findings with Alex. We talk about how 2025 spending could be shaped by a hefty quarterback contract next offseason and possibly several contract extensions getting done prior to the start of the 2024 regular season.

Are there any offensive linemen currently on the Steelers roster and deep on the depth chart that could surprise this summer? Alex and I talk about a few of them and their individual outlooks later in this show.

Alex and I then move forward to discuss the next six players in my 90-In-30 series that has been running on the site since last week. The six players we discussed late in this show are FB Jack Colletto, OT Dylan Cook, WR Jacob Copeland, OG James Daniels, RB Daijun Edwards, and S DeShon Elliott.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 80-minute episode, and we end it by answering several questions from listeners that we have received since Tuesday.

