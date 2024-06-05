Season 14, Episode 141 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday episode, Alex Kozora and I start by discussing the big news from the morning, which is the Pittsburgh Steelers signing CB Cameron Sutton to a one-year-contract.

We go over every facet of Sutton’s return to Pittsburgh. That includes his potential fit in the defense, the likelihood of him facing NFL discipline, what the court of public opinion will be with him and much more.

In other news, Steelers DT Cameron Heyward showed up at OTAs on Wednesday and without a new contract in hand. We discuss his reasoning for reporting to OTAs, what the outcome of his contract situation is likely to be and much more.

After dedicating most of this show to two Cams, Alex and I discuss the situation the San Francisco 49ers might face when it comes to keeping all of their wide receivers past the 2024 season. We also talk one of the main things that could be an obstacle when it comes to the Steelers possibly trading for 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk that seems have been forgotten these last several weeks.

Alex and I quickly go over the recent 15-year history of June trades in the NFL and what it does and does not mean in relation to the Steelers maybe making a trade this month.

The Steelers also recently added two other players to their offseason roster, so Alex and I make sure to recap those transactions during this show.

Alex recently completed a sack study that went live on the site Wednesday morning, so we discuss his findings.

Later in this show, Alex and I discuss two Wilsons in various fashions, QB Russell Wilson and ILB Payton Wilson.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 84-minute episode and we end it all by answering a few emails we have received from listeners.

Direct link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Signing CB Cam Sutton, Cam Heyward Being Back, Sack Totals & More

https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP6004010060

As always, we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, and they can be sent to theterriblepodcast@gmail.com, and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 141 of Season 14 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n