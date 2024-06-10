Season 14, Episode 143 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday episode, Alex Kozora and I start by discussing what all that new Pittsburgh Steelers OC Arthur Smith had to say in his recent sit-down interview with Missi Matthews of steelers.com.

After reviewing several topics that Smith hit on, Alex and I discuss what lies ahead in 2024 for new Steelers QB Russell Wilson and what areas he needs to excel in to help the team’s offense. We discuss Wilson’s intermediate passing game outlook in 2024 and how a strong running game and use of play-action can hopefully make that improve some.

It sounds like former Steelers CB Steven Nelson is retiring so Alex and I hit on that tidbit in this show.

With one Steelers draft pick still unsigned, Alex and I go over the team’s 2024 salary cap situation as it sits right now. We discuss the several different ways the team can attack the remainder of the offseason from a cap- and cash-spending perspective.

With the UFL season starting to wind down, Alex and I discuss several former Steelers players from that league who are likely to wind up on teams come training camp time. We discuss if any of them have chances of winding up back on the Steelers.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 72-minute episode and we end it by answering a few emails we have received from listeners.

Direct link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers’ OC Arthur Smith Comments, Russell Wilson In 2024, UFL Players & More

https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP9660919444

As always, we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, and they can be sent to theterriblepodcast@gmail.com, and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 143 of Season 14 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n