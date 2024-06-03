The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers’ June Trade History, T.J. Watt 2025 Market Value, Justin Fields Red Zone Usage & More

Season 14, Episode 140 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday episode, Alex Kozora and I start off by discussing the continued uptick in the wide receiver market on the heels of Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson now becoming the NFL’s highest paid non-quarterback.

Steelers OLB T.J. Watt has a huge milestone he can achieve in 2024 so Alex and I go over that. We also talk about if Watt might receive a contract extension next offseason and what that might look like in terms of his value and him possibly resetting the edge rusher market. We also go over other possible big cash expenditures the Steelers may or may not have come the start of the 2025 regular season.

Will the Steelers have a special red zone package for QB Justin Fields in 2024? Alex and I address that topic in the middle of this show.

What kind of receiving production will the Steelers get out of their running backs in 2024? Alex and I attempt to answer that question during this show as well.

With June 1 now having past, Alex and I look back at the last time the Steelers traded for a player in the month of June.

Alex and I also look deeper into the new kickoff rule the NFL is instituting in 2024 and what that might look like as far as personnel and schematics used on both sides of the football.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 84-minute episode and we end it all by answering a few emails we have received from listeners.

