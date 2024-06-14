The Terrible Podcast — Talking Omar Khan Interview, Steelers’ Minicamp Summary, Team Health, Slot CB & More

Season 14, Episode 145 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday episode, which was recorded late Thursday evening, Alex Kozora and I start by discussing comments made by Pittsburgh Steelers GM Omar Khan during his Thursday afternoon interview on 93.7 The Fan.

Khan talked a little about the team’s decision to not pick up RB Najee Harris’ fifth-year option in addition to saying the team still could work out a contract extension with the former first-round draft pick. We go over the likelihood of Harris signing an extension before the 2024 regular season and much more related to things Khan said about the running back.

Khan also talked about the addition of CB Cameron Sutton and how the team has no idea if a suspension is coming for the player. Khan also gave us several other talking points to discuss related to players.

With the Steelers’ mandatory minicamp now finished, Alex and I discuss several notable things that came out of the three-day session. We discuss which side rookie OT Troy Fautanu is likely to play, as well as the overall health of the Steelers coming out of their annual mandatory minicamp. A lot of our focus was on whether ILB Cole Holcomb will be ready to practice once training camp gets underway in late July.

Several of the Steelers defensive coaches talked on Thursday, so we go over what DC Teryl Austin and others on that side of the football had to say during their media sessions. We talk about the slot cornerback position, the usage of S Minkah Fitzpatrick in 2024 and the early summer development of third-year DL DeMarvin Leal.

There’s been quite a bit of praise for rookie ILB Payton Wilson these last several days, so Alex and I focus on that topic in this show. We also talk a little bit about second-year offensive lineman Spencer Anderson seemingly moving to guard primarily this offseason.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 80-minute episode, and we end it by going over some silly major media comments made these last several days.

