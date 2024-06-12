The Terrible Podcast — Talking Mike Tomlin Extension, Steelers’ Minicamp Comments, Scouting Changes & More

Season 14, Episode 144 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday episode, Alex Kozora and I start by discussing the Pittsburgh Steelers getting HC Mike Tomlin signed to a three-year contract extension through the 2027 season. We discuss if we think the extension was worthy and if both of us still believe that Tomlin has what it takes to lead the team to another Super Bowl championship.

Alex and I also look at Tomlin’s biggest perceived mistakes to date and if the head coach would be willing to develop another rookie quarterback as soon as next season should Russell Wilson and Justin Fields not work out in 2024 for whatever reasons.

The Steelers finally signed C Zach Frazier to his rookie contract on Monday, so Alex and I look at some important details related to that deal.

On Tuesday, new Steelers OC Arthur Smith spoke to the media with the team’s mandatory minicamp now underway, so Alex and I discuss several things that he had to say. We also discuss what several other Steelers coaches and players had to say on Tuesday, and that includes us going over what special teams coordinator Danny Smith had to say concerning the NFL’s new kickoff rule.

Some really positive comments about Steelers WR Calvin Austin III came out on Tuesday so Alex and I spend time discussing that topic.

The Steelers have a new look to their scouting department, so Alex makes sure to recap the recent comings and goings in that section of the organization.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 92-minute episode and we end it by answering a few emails we have received from listeners.

