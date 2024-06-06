Watch: The Depot Dive – Episode 10 – June 6, 2024

Jun. 6, 2024 – Episode 10 —

On this episode of The Depot Dive, Joe Clark and I dive right into what has been a busy news week for the Steelers. Cameron Heyward ended his very brief holdout, so we discuss why he returned and what that means for the negotiation process as he seeks a new deal. Heyward still views himself as a top-five player at his position, so we weigh in on that claim as well.

We then move into the signing of CB Cameron Sutton as he makes his return to Pittsburgh. How big of a concern are the off-field issues, and what could a suspension look like? We discuss those topics and then move into the impact he can make in the secondary and the on defense as a whole as the top slot option.

For the third topic, we discuss Minkah Fitzpatrick saying he wants to get back to “Minkah Ball” and that he thinks the defensive additions will allow him to do just that. How many interceptions can we expect from Minkah individually and the team as a whole in 2024?

We then briefly discuss a report from Dan Graziano that stated Russell Wilson’s contract has a no-trade clause.

We wrap up the show with a listener question where we were asked about Keeanu Benton potentially being used on the outside a bit more than in his rookie season.

Thank you for joining us for this 34-minute episode, and we hope to see your thoughts in the comment section.

