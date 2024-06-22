Swiss Army Knives: Steelers Have Several Versatile Playmakers On Offense

Traditionally, NFL players have a designated position where they line up on a routine basis. However, the league is valuing versatility now more than ever, desiring receivers that can play inside and out, as well as defensive backs that can line up on an island near the boundary or in the slot. Other players have become position versatile like 49ers WR Deebo Samuel, who will line up at running back at times while also playing his traditional wide receiver position.

Pittsburgh may not have that caliber of player like Samuel who can seamlessly play multiple positions on offense at a high level, but the team has added more versatile playmakers over the past few seasons.

The Steelers’ most versatile player from a position standpoint is likely TE Connor Heyward, who played running back in college at Michigan State before making the switch to tight end in his final season. He has served as an H-Back/in-line tight end since coming to Pittsburgh, primarily playing as a receiver and blocker in the slot as well as on the line of scrimmage. However, Heyward has shown that he can still carry the ball when called upon, taking a jet sweep carry for a first down back in 2022, icing the game for Pittsburgh against the Raiders. He only has two carries through two regular seasons, but Heyward has the capability to contribute in that facet of the game if asked to do so.

The Steelers also signed RB/KR Cordarrelle Patterson this offseason to be their primary kick returner as well as their third back on the depth chart behind Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren. While Patterson may be getting long in the tooth, he has shown that he can still produce as a playmaker on offense, both as a rusher in the backfield and a pass catcher. He saw his offensive role decrease last season after Atlanta drafted RB Bijan Robinson, but Patterson had two seasons above 600 rushing yards in 2021 and 2022 while also posting 52 receptions for 548 yards and 5 touchdowns as a receiver in 2021. He came into the league as a wide receiver before making the conversion to running back, but Patterson still has the skill set to be a viable pass catcher both out of the backfield and split out wide, which OC Arthur Smith utilized during his time as head coach of the Falcons.

Another player that brings some versatility to Pittsburgh’s offense is WR Calvin Austin III, who is still trying to find his footing as a full-time player in the offense entering his third NFL season. Still, Austin has shown us that he can be a big play threat waiting to happen as a deep threat thanks to his speed, having the juice to take the top off the opposing defense. He also has handled his fair share of carries from the receiver spot on jet sweeps, posting 11 attempts for 57 yards and a touchdown last season. He carried the ball only eight times in college during his time at Memphis, but turned those carries into 169 yards and 3 scores, having the capability to rip off explosive plays as a runner as well as a receiver if given some daylight.

Given Pittsburgh’s offensive outlook under Arthur Smith, Heyward should expect to see plenty of run given his approach of using more tight end-heavy formations. Smith also showed a willingness to utilize a rotation at running back despite having Robinson in the backfield, suggesting that Patterson could get some run too, despite it being a limited sample size outside of possible injury. Austin’s role in the offense remains up in the air as Pittsburgh attempts to navigate their wide receiver position behind George Pickens, but with the departure of Diontae Johnson this offseason, there is opportunity for Austin to step into a bigger role with so many snaps up for grabs.

How much these players’ versatility gets utilized, we will see. Pittsburgh tends to be more traditional with their skill position players than most, but Smith has a chance to add some fun wrinkles into the offense given the personnel at his disposal in 2024.