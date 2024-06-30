Study: Is It Realistic For Steelers To Make Playoffs Starting Two Rookie O-Linemen?

It is quite possible that the Pittsburgh Steelers enter the 2024 season starting two rookie offensive linemen in Zach Frazier and Troy Fautanu. It’s not a guarantee at this point, as some believe that Dan Moore Jr. could hold onto a starting spot coming out of camp. But it is certainly well within the realm of possibility that the two rookies will be the starters.

That reality led me to see how realistic a playoff berth with two rookies starting on the o-line would be. And I must say, the results shocked me. I was sure that it would be rare, an almost certain improbability. I was wrong.

In 24 seasons since 2000, 14 teams have made the playoffs with two rookie linemen starting in over half of their team’s games. That certainly doesn’t qualify as “rare” or “improbable.”

Here is the list with the season record:

2004 Chargers (12-4)

2005 Patriots (10-6)

2006 Jets (10-6)

2007 Buccaneers (9-7)

2014 Colts (11-5)

2014 Panthers (7-8-1)

2015 Patriots (12-4), started three rookies

2016 Seahawks (10-5-1)

2018 Colts (10-6)

2019 Texans (10-6)

2021 Steelers (9-7-1)

2021 Chiefs (12-5)

2022 Chargers (10-7)

2022 Seahawks (9-8)

As you can see, it’s not impossible or even unrealistic for an NFL team to make the playoffs starting two rookies on the o-line. Incredibly, one team made the playoffs starting three rookies up front: the 2015 New England Patriots. Of course, it helps when Tom Brady is standing behind the line.

The Steelers have already accomplished the feat of making the playoffs while starting two rookie offensive linemen, doing so in 2021, with Kendrick Green and Dan Moore Jr. Looking back, that should put any fears to rest. If you can make the playoffs with Green and Moore pretty much anything is possible. Actually…how in the world…never mind. Again, having a Hall of Fame QB in Ben Roethlisberger helps.

This season, the Steelers have a potential Hall of Famer as the presumed starter at quarterback. And he is no stranger to having two rookie starters in front of him. In 2016, he had George Fant and Germain Ifedi starting as rookies on the Seahawks line.

Having Russell Wilson performing at a high level would go a long way in helping the Steelers make a push for the postseason. If they don’t get some quality play from the QB position, it won’t matter much who is protecting him. The bar is set very low after the ineptitude from the last couple of years of quarterback play. Hopefully, Russ can cook with his new team and new offensive coordinator, Arthur Smith. If he can play well at an advanced age with a new team like Peyton Manning played at an advanced age with a new team, the Steelers could be onto something.

So fear not, Steeler Nation. It is not “Misson Impossible” to make the playoffs if Zach Frazier and Troy Fautanu are starters entering the season. It’s been done plenty. The key could be what kind of play they get from the QB position more so than the o-line. I think the big boys up front will be just fine, improved from last year actually. They most assuredly won’t be the reason the Steelers don’t make an appearance in the postseason.