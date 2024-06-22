Steelers’ Super Bowl XLIII Heroics Named 6th-Best Finish In Super Bowl History

It’s one of the most iconic plays not only in Super Bowl history, but NFL history, too, and yet the finish to Super Bowl XLIII between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona Cardinals at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay wasn’t good enough to even crack the top 5 best finishes ever in NFL history.

In a NFL+ video ranking the top 10 finishes in Super Bowl history, the Super Bowl XLIII finish in which Steelers’ receiver Santonio Holmes hauled in a pinpoint throw from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and tapped two feet inbounds for the touchdown to ultimately win the Super Bowl, landed at No. 6 overall.

Holmes’ catch landed behind the New York Giants beating the Buffalo Bills, 20-19, on Scott Norwood’s wide right in Super Bowl XXV, the Giants’ 17-14 win over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII, the then-St. Louis Rams’ 23-16 win over the Tennessee Titans in Super Bowl XXXIV, the Patriots’ comeback to beat the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI, and the Patriots’ win over the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX on Malcom Butler’s goal-line interception.

The entire play from the throw from Roethlisberger to the catch by Holmes was downright spectacular.

It was the best ball Roethlisberger ever threw in his career, perfectly placing it over some outstretched hands by Arizona defenders, yet it was low enough where Holmes didn’t have to leave the ground, allowing him to keep his toes down, stay inbounds and make the iconic catch.

The finish was rather remarkable outside of the iconic play.

On this day in 2009, Santonio Holmes made an all-time catch to win Super Bowl XLIII. (via @NFLThrowback)@ToneTime10 | @steelers pic.twitter.com/uP86Qbrt7M — NFL (@NFL) February 1, 2022

Prior to Holmes’ history-making reception, the Steelers were in a hole due to the elite 2008 defense coming up small late.

With 2:48 left in the fourth quarter, Arizona quarterback Kurt Warner hit wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald in stride on a slant route, leading to the star receiver racing untouched 64 yards for a touchdown, giving the Cardinals the lead late.

The Steelers’ defense was stunned. But Pittsburgh had Roethlisberger and Holmes on their side, and it led to magic late.

Roethlisberger was as good as it gets down the stretch, especially on the final drive. Roethlisberger was 5-for-7 for 84 yards on the drive, hitting Holmes four times for 73 yards and then finding wide receiver Nate Washington for 11 yards. Roethlisberger made quite the throw to Holmes to put the Steelers in front on the 6-yard touchdown, but his throw the play prior to Holmes on the other side the field was arguably better, though it went through Holmes’ hands for a drop.

The entire play was remarkable to give the Steelers the lead, and then outside linebacker LaMarr Woodley sealed the win with a strip sack of Warner on the game’s final play, handing Pittsburgh its sixth Lombardi Trophy in franchise history.

It was a remarkable finish that had some incredible highs and lows. Putting it sixth behind some less iconic and less thrilling finals that aren’t centered around a final play seems a bit absurd.