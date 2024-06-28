Steelers RB Jaylen Warren Proving To Be One Of Most Versatile RBs In NFL

When I think of versatile running backs in today’s NFL, the first name that comes to mind is San Francisco 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey. He’s proven throughout his career with the 49ers and, previously, the Carolina Panthers to make plays on the ground and in the passing game. But would you believe that Pittsburgh Steelers RB Jaylen Warren was right there with McCaffrey in terms of versatility in 2023?

When you look at two key metrics, Warren was essentially neck-and-neck with McCaffrey. Field Vision Sports took a look at how running backs league-wide compared when evaluating yards per carry and yards per route run. Warren only averaged 0.1 yards less per carry than McCaffrey (5.3 yards per carry versus 5.4 for McCaffrey) while averaging more yards per route run (1.45 versus 1.35 for McCaffrey).

Who were the most versatile running backs in the league last year, in terms of adding value in both the running and passing games? Christian McCaffrey & Jaylen Warren 👀 @CMC_22 usage is obviously off the charts, but Warren’s versatility was impressive last year @steelers pic.twitter.com/PVW0HhqWs1 — Field Vision Sports (@FieldVisionMi) June 28, 2024

Jaylen Warren showed flashes of his versatility as a rookie undrafted free agent in 2022. He averaged 4.9 yards per carry while also averaging 1.24 yards per route run. He improved on both numbers in 2023, seeing 72 more carries and 33 more targets. That bodes well for receiving an even bigger share of the workload in 2024.

Perhaps Warren’s versatility is part of why the Steelers made the “business decision” of not picking up RB Najee Harris’ fifth-year option this offseason. Harris has been consistent, posting three straight 1,000-yard seasons to begin his career. However, Harris hasn’t shown the same big-play ability on the ground or through the air that Warren has in his first two seasons in the league.

Regardless of whether Jaylen Warren’s ascent has figured into the Harris discussion, there is no question that Warren is a versatile running back on a level reached by few last season. Warren has also said that the running backs will see the ball in the passing game a lot under new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

Under Smith, Atlanta Falcons RB Bijan Robinson was targeted 86 times in the passing game in 2023, so that bodes well for Warren and the Steelers running back corps as a whole. If Warren can continue to perform at a high level that he’s shown so far, he could be in line for a very big year in 2024.