Steelers OLB Nick Herbig ‘Looks More Like An NFL Edge Rusher Now’, Batko Observes At OTAs

Is Nick Herbig stout enough to survive out on the edge at the NFL level? That is the biggest question the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2023 fourth-round edge rusher faced coming out of college. It wasn’t just about height or weight or body composition. He also has arms that are shorter than ideal for the position.

Herbig largely answered that question consistently throughout the season, however, including the offseason. While he only played a limited number of snaps, he never looked like he didn’t belong. At least, by performance, he fit in, even if physically you might question it

Brian Batko says even that is less of a conversation this year. “My own personal observation from OTAs is that he looks more like an NFL edge rusher now”, he wrote yesterday. He also quotes Herbig confirming as much for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

“I don’t want to say I put on weight, but just trying to lean my body out — get rid of all the excess fat and stuff I didn’t need last season”, Batko quotes Herbig as saying. However, he also notes that the linebacker told him he is still around 235-240 pounds. But it’s a better-composed 235-240 pounds than he carried last year.

As a rookie, Herbig played only 191 defensive snaps, but also contributed 352 snaps on special teams. Between his dual duties, he recorded 27 tackles, among them five tackles for loss. He contributed three sacks and three quarterback hits, with two forced fumbles.

The highlight of his rookie season game in Week 17 against the Seattle Seahawks. He only played two snaps on defense, but on the second, he recorded a strip sack and recovered the fumble.

It appears that the Steelers are confident in Nick Herbig this offseason to take over the third outside linebacker role. Last year, they signed Markus Golden, who served in that capacity well. Golden remains unsigned, but Pittsburgh seemingly wants to make sure Herbig is in position to take that next step.

Of course, that is as far as he can go given what stands in front of him. Herbig sits behind T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith, arguably the best pass-rushing duo in the NFL. The Steelers are hoping that he can provide quality work while giving their top guns a breather.

The Steelers have not frequently had a high-quality third pass rusher. Outside of Arthur Moats and James Harrison when he was in that role, it’s hard to come up with names that rival Herbig’s potential. They have made more efforts in recent years, including Golden last year and previously Melvin Ingram.

That is partly because they have struggled to draft for depth at the position, though. They didn’t often use earlier draft picks, but guys like Quincy Roche, Sutton Smith, Keion Adams, and Anthony Chickillo—all sixth- or seventh-round picks—failed to fully cement themselves in that role. Perhaps Herbig is the one who finally succeeds on a long-term basis. Unless he leaves for more money in free agency.