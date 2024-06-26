Steelers Need To Make Playoff Run For 2024 To Be Successful, Analyst Says

The Pittsburgh Steelers revamped their offense and offensive coaching staff this season after years of futility, and with Russell Wilson, Arthur Smith and co. on board, expectations are high for the Steelers in 2024. With the team not having a playoff win since 2016, fans and people around the organization are getting impatient, and NFL.com’s Nick Shook believes the Steelers need a playoff run in 2024 for the season to be considered a success.

“Look, I don’t mean to speak for all Steelers fans here. However, while it’s great to have a head coach who has never had a losing season, how about more seasons where you win a Super Bowl? Heck, how about winning a playoff game? The Steelers haven’t done that since 2016…at some juncture, you need to realize that you’ve been on the stairway to seven for a while, and it’s time to do some more winning in the postseason,” Shook writes.

The lack of playoff success is likely a reason why the Steelers moved on so quickly from Kenny Pickett and got their quarterback room in order by signing a Super Bowl-champion quarterback in Russell Wilson. Art Rooney II said the team was getting impatient, and it made a move to bring in a quarterback with a history of winning.

Arthur Smith is a well-regarded offensive coordinator, and while his stint as a head coach with the Falcons didn’t go too well, he helped the Titans reach the AFC Championship Game in 2020. If he can figure out how to get the most out of Wilson after the quarterback struggled the past two seasons in Denver (although his 2023 numbers were better than anyone the Steelers had at quarterback), the Steelers should be able to make the playoffs and ideally make a run.

Far too often the Steelers have snuck into the playoffs in recent years only to lose without much of a fight in the first round. While they may have to sneak in again this season due to their meat grinder of a schedule, the pieces could be in place to make a run. For one, Smith has been known to build a good ground game, and the Steelers have two talented backs in Jaylen Warren and Najee Harris who can wear out a defense. The defense is among the best in football, and really, the biggest question mark right now comes at their No. 2 receiver position.

By the time January rolls around, ideally that’s figured out with either an outside addition or someone else stepping up. If no one does step up and the Steelers are competitive, a trade deadline add won’t be out of the question. It’s been too long without a playoff win in Pittsburgh, and after one of the craziest offseasons in team history, it would be a disappointment if the season ended without a win in the postseason.