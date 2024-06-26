Steelers LB David Perales Loses 15 Pounds, Pushes For Roster Spot

Just one year out and only one undrafted free agent from the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2023 class remains on the team. Linebacker David Perales did well to hang around on the team’s practice squad throughout most of his rookie season. Now, he’s looking to make a major push for a roster spot. To increase his chances, he’s decreased his weight.

In a conversation with Fresno’s Action 30 News, Perales says he’s lost 15 pounds over the offseason.

“I was 255 pounds last year,” he told reporter Alec Nolan. “Now I’m like 240. Lost 15 pounds. Trying to make a bigger role for myself on special teams, for sure.”

Perales had a strong career at Fresno State, recording 37.5 career tackles for loss and 23 sacks. That included a breakout 2022 campaign of 16 backfield stops and 11.5 sacks. A playmaker, he also forced nine career fumbles. Despite a colorful resume, he fell out of the draft largely due to poor workout times. An ankle injury hindered him in the pre-draft process, Perales running an ugly 5.04 40-time at a listed 248 pounds.

That became Pittsburgh’s gain with the team signing him as part of its UDFA class. He saw plenty of preseason snaps, showing power and strength with a well-rounded game. There were times where his reps went quiet, and his camp performance was only average, but he showed enough to hold onto a practice spot throughout the season.

Lighter, faster, and with his rookie year behind him, David Perales is pushing for a spot on the Active/Inactive roster. The Steelers typically carry four outside linebackers and three have their spots cemented: Alex Highsmith, T.J. Watt, and Nick Herbig. The fourth spot is a bit more open with waiver claim Jeremiah Moon the frontrunner. He has an established special teams background, playing well for the Baltimore Ravens on that unit last year. There’s also the often-forgotten Kyron Johnson, who finished the 2023 season on the Steelers’ active roster and played a handful of snaps.

Like any second-year player, Perales will look to make a jump in his sophomore season. With an impressive camp, he should assure himself of making the practice squad. If he proves himself to Danny Smith, he might make the roster.