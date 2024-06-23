Steelers’ Edge Rushers Should Find Out How Strong Rookie Tackle Class Is This Season

The Pittsburgh Steelers were in the market for an offensive tackle in the 2024 NFL Draft, and they ended up selecting Washington OT Troy Fautanu with the No. 20 selection in the first round. Because of the interest in the tackle market, most Steelers fans are pretty familiar with the crop of rookie tackles, as it was billed as being one of the strongest tackle classes in quite some time.

Looking through the Steelers’ 2024 schedule, they will face several of the top rookie tackles, which means T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith have a chance to feast. Or, at the very least, we should all find out just how good these rookie tackles are.

Week 3 – Joe Alt

The top tackle taken in the 2024 NFL Draft will almost certainly be a Week 1 starter for the Los Angeles Chargers, and it appears he will be on the right side with Rashawn Slater on the left. That puts him on T.J. Watt’s side of the defense. This will be one of the highly-anticipated matchups of the game.

Week 5 – Tyler Guyton

Tyron Smith moved on from the Cowboys in free agency, and they drafted Tyler Guyton at the tail end of the first round to replace him. He was viewed as a bit of a project coming out of college, having played H-back for TCU as recently as 2021, but the Cowboys seem to be working towards him starting at left tackle. He is highly athletic and has a ridiculous frame at 6076, 322 pounds, but he will have his hands full at left tackle going up against Alex Highsmith.

Week 7 – Olu Fashanu

Fashanu will not be a Week 1 starter, but Tyron Smith has missed 37 games over the last four seasons and is 33 years old. There is a solid chance that Fashanu will start several games this season. He allowed zero sacks throughout his entire collegiate career, but Highsmith would give him a run for his money to keep that streak going in the NFL if he ends up starting at left tackle in Week 7.

Week 10 – Brandon Coleman

Brandon Coleman has reportedly been receiving first-team left tackle reps. His final year at TCU was hampered by injuries, but his 2022 tape was really good. He has the ideal frame for a tackle at 6044, 313 pounds, with nearly 35-inch arms, and he was one of the most athletic tackles at the combine. The Commanders drafted him in the third round. He would be going against Highsmith if he ends up starting at left tackle, and I actually think he matches up fairly well compared to Guyton or Fashanu on Highsmith.

Week 11, 16 – Roger Rosengarten

The Ravens drafted Roger Rosengarten at the end of the second round. He was Fautanu’s teammate in college with the Washington Huskies and was the blindside protector to lefty QB Michael Penix Jr. He is very athletic but probably needs to pack on a little more weight to hold up against some of the larger defensive ends and edge rushers. He will compete with Daniel Faalele but has a pretty decent chance of starting by the end of the season when the Steelers play them twice. He would have his hands full with Watt on the right side.

Week 13, 18 – Amarius Mims

Mims might not see the field in 2024 with Orlando Brown Jr. and Trent Brown holding down the starting spots, but he is one injury away from seeing the Steelers twice late in the season. There is also a chance the Bengals could be resting starters in Week 18, in which case Mims would likely start. He had very little starting experience in college but is one of the freakiest athletes at the position in the NFL. He was a popular name linked to the Steelers in the pre-draft process but was taken just a couple of spots before the Steelers picked in the first round. His experience is on the right side, so he would probably go against Watt if he played.

Week 17 – Kingsley Suamataia

Suamataia is competing with Wanya Morris at left tackle after being drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs at the end of the second round. He only allowed two sacks in college and has an impressive frame at 6045, 326 pounds, with 34 1/4-inch arms. He plays with a mean streak and can move out in space pretty well, but he has balance issues that would be put to the test by Highsmith and his spin move.