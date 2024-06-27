Steelers Depot All-Time Draft: Part One

The Pittsburgh Steelers are a historic franchise with an endless number of historically good players. Pit them against any other team’s all-time roster, and you’re likely to take Pittsburgh’s squad each time. But what if the Steelers legends were battling each other? What if a group of fans looking to pass the time in an otherwise boring offseason drafted their all-time Steelers squads to see whose looked best? That’s how our Steelers all-time draft was born.

That’s what Dave Bryan, Scott Brown, Joe Clark, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, and myself did earlier this week. Opened up a spreadsheet, randomly generated a draft order, and spent 26 rounds building an entire starting roster. From quarterback to safety to returner and, yes, long snapper, we thought this would be a fun way to review team history and create a little competition along with it. The goal was simply to make the best roster possible.

In Part One of this exercise, we’ll recap the first half of the draft, Rounds 1 through 13, to see in which order the biggest names came off the board. Tomorrow, we’ll post the rest of the draft, Rounds 14 through 26. In Part Three, we’ll post the final teams and make the case for why ours is better than the other five.

Quickly, for clarity’s sake. The drafted Steeler is only considered for his time in Pittsburgh (i.e. drafting QB Michael Vick doesn’t take into consideration the Falcons’ version). And each player could only slot into one spot, meaning you couldn’t place Rod Woodson in the cornerback and returner roles. Each person also had his choice of building a 3-4 or 4-3 defense. On offense, there was a third “Flex” spot for a third wide receiver, second tight end, or fullback.

With each round, I’ll offer a bit of commentary below.

Round One

Draft Team Draft Pick Joe Clark 1. QB Ben Roethlisberger Dave Bryan 2. QB Terry Bradshaw Ross McCorkle 3. CB Rod Woodson Josh Carney 4. DT Joe Greene Scott Brown 5. OLB T.J. Watt Alex Kozora 6. CB Mel Blount

No question, the first two picks had to be Roethlisberger and Bradshaw. The only question was the order. Woodson at third overall caught me by slight surprise but it’s a good pick. It’s fun to see a current-day player like T.J. Watt crack the top five.

Round Two

Draft Team Draft Pick Alex Kozora 7. OG Alan Faneca Scott Brown 8. S Troy Polamalu Josh Carney 9. LB Jack Ham Ross McCorkle 10. LB Jack Lambert Dave Bryan 11. C Mike Webster Joe Clark 12. S Donnie Shell

Going to Faneca at No. 7 may feel like a slight stretch, but the drop-off between him and the next great Steelers guard is fairly steep. There are tons of great value picks here, including Scott getting Polamalu at No. 8 and Dave snagging Mike Webster at No. 11. Frankly, all these picks were excellent.

Round Three

Draft Team Draft Pick Joe Clark 13. C Dirt Dawson Dave Bryan 14. WR Antonio Brown Ross McCorkle 15. OLB James Harrison Josh Carney 16. OLB Kevin Greene Scott Brown 17. C Maurkice Pouncey Alex Kozora 18. WR Lynn Swann

The first receiver off the board in Antonio Brown at No. 14. while there’s a run on those great Steelers centers, Joe taking Dirt Dawson and Scott grabbing Maurkice Pouncey. Also, back-to-back linebackers, with Ross choosing James Harrison and Josh, in perhaps a mild surprise, taking Kevin Greene. His Steelers stint was short but excellent.

Round Four

Draft Team Draft Pick Alex Kozora 19. WR John Stallworth Scott Brown 20. LB James Farrior Josh Carney 21. WR Hines Ward Ross McCorkle 22. TE Heath Miller Dave Bryan 23. RB Jerome Bettis Joe Clark 24. LB Andy Russell

I was happy to land Swann and Stallworth with my back-to-back picks. Ward quickly went next to Josh, creating a drop-off in quality at receiver with the top four gone. Ross was the first to take a tight end and obviously went with Heath Miller, while Dave was the first to go running back, choosing Jerome Bettis over Franco Harris.

Round Five

Draft Team Draft Pick Joe Clark 25. WR Louis Lipps Dave Bryan 26. NT Casey Hampton Ross McCorkle 27. OG David DeCastro Josh Carney 28. DE Cameron Heyward Scott Brown 29. QB Bobby Layne Alex Kozora 30. OLB Greg Lloyd

Beefing up the trenches in this round with Dave taking Hampton, Ross drafting DeCastro, and Josh stealing Cam Heyward away from me. Scott takes Bobby Layne in the top 30, knowing after him, quarterback gets thin. It’s not top value, but it’s a smart strategy.

Round Six

Draft Team Draft Pick Alex Kozora 31. OLB Joey Porter Sr. Scott Brown 32. DT Ernie Stautner Josh Carney 33. QB Kordell Stewart Ross McCorkle 34. QB Neil O’Donnell Dave Bryan 35. OLB Jason Gildon Joe Clark 36. DE L.C. Greenwood

Again, I double-dip, building my roster like an ark with a pair of outside linebackers. Josh and Ross quickly scoop up their quarterbacks, leaving only myself without one. Not a fun spot to be in. Joe gets tremendous value with Greenwood at No. 36.

Round Seven

Draft Team Draft Pick Joe Clark 37. RB Franco Harris Dave Bryan 38. S Minkah Fitzpatrick Ross McCorkle 39. RB Le’Veon Bell Josh Carney 40. S Carnell Lake Scott Brown 41. OT Larry Brown Alex Kozora 42. C Ray Mansfield

Couple modern-day Steelers with Dave drafting Fitzpatrick and Ross taking Le’Veon Bell. Josh getting Lake at No. 40 is an excellent pick. For Scott, Brown will be used as a tackle, not a tight end.

Round Eight

Draft Team Draft Pick Alex Kozora 43. CB Jack Butler Scott Brown 44. OLB LaMarr Woodley Josh Carney 45. S Mike Wagner Ross McCorkle 46. C Jeff Hartings Dave Bryan 47. ILB Levon Kirkland Joe Clark 48. DE Aaron Smith

Josh is loading up with a strong safety pair of Lake and Wagner. Dave is focusing on defense, taking one in four straight rounds. The only offensive player this round is the underrated Jeff Hartings, though he’s not quite in the elite tier of great Steelers centers.

Round Nine

Draft Team Draft Pick Joe Clark 49. CB Ike Taylor Dave Bryan 50. TE Eric Green Ross McCorkle 51. DE Stephon Tuitt Josh Carney 52. OT Jon Kolb Scott Brown 53. G Moon Mullins Alex Kozora 54. TE Elbie Nickel

Stephon Tuitt went a little earlier than I expected, but he was a force in his brief prime. Josh takes a top tackle in Jon Kolb while Scott snags Moon Mullins to play guard. I’m happy getting Nickel at No. 54 and the third tight end off the board.

Round 10

Draft Team Draft Pick Alex Kozora 55. DE Keith Willis Scott Brown 56. RB Bill Dudley Josh Carney 57. CB J.T. Thomas Ross McCorkle 58. S Ryan Clark Dave Bryan 59. OLB Clark Haggans Joe Clark 60. OT Marvel Smith

Scott goes old-school with a fun pick in “Bullet” Bill Dudley. And Joe again finds good value at No. 60 with Smith, who would’ve had an even more successful career had it not been for back injuries.

Round 11

Draft Team Draft Pick Joe Clark 61. OT Tunch Ilkin Dave Bryan 62. LB Lawrence Timmons Ross McCorkle 63. OT Max Starks Josh Carney 64. WR Santonio Holmes Scott Brown 65. DE Dwight White Alex Kozora 66. Glen Edwards

Joe shores up his tackles by starting the round with Ilkin to pair opposite Smith. For Dave, Timmons slides next to Levon Kirkland to form his ILB duo. Starks goes high, but the Steelers aren’t known for great tackles. Holmes feels like a bit of a reach while White is excellent value this late.

Round 12

Draft Team Draft Pick Alex Kozora 67. LB Ryan Shazier Scott Brown 68. CB Dwayne Woodruff Josh Carney 69. LB Larry Foote Ross McCorkle 70. FB Rocky Bleier Dave Bryan 71. CB Deshea Townsend Joe Clark 72. WR Plaxico Burress

I go with a modern-era pick in Ryan Shazier, choosing him over Chad Brown. Bleier becomes Ross’ fullback, while Townsend is one of the most underrated Steelers in team history.

Round 13

Draft Team Draft Pick Joe Clark 73. DT Ernie Holmes Dave Bryan 74. CB Dewayne Washington Ross McCorkle 75. OT John Jackson Josh Carney 76. OG Ramon Foster Scott Brown 77. S Darren Perry Alex Kozora 78. WR Yancey Thigpen

Joe starts off by again getting strong value in Ernie Holmes. John Jackson is a strong pick by Ross. Ditto with Scott selecting Darren Perry at No. 77. Perry was on my radar, but I’m happy to snag Thigpen one pick later.

Stay tuned for Part Two tomorrow, where we’ll show you the rest of our draft picks. And hold off on your evaluations until you see all the selections and our final teams. Each of us will make the case for why our team is the strongest.