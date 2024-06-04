Steelers CB Luq Barcoo Lands On IR

Pittsburgh Steelers CB Luq Barcoo has cleared waivers and landed on injured reserve, an expected and procedural move after the team waived/injured him Monday.

He will have a split salary while he remains on IR.

Barcoo was waived/injured yesterday as the team made room for WR Jaray Jenkins. It’s unclear what type of injury Barcoo suffered or when it occurred. He becomes the second Steeler to be waived/injured this spring, joining WR Keilahn Harris. Like Harris, it’s possible Barcoo will be released from injured reserve with an injury settlement in the coming days. That will depend on the severity of the injury he suffered.

A ball-hawking corner and former wide receiver, Barcoo spent the 2023 training camp with the team. He flashed in moments with a couple of impressive practices, but a lanky frame and questionable tackling hurt him. We wrapped him up with a middling camp report.

“An interesting name given his ball-hawking background — the converted wide receiver picked off nine passes his last year at San Diego State — Barcoo strung together a few solid practices. Over a span of three or four days, he had two interceptions and multiple end-zone breakups. But he has a lanky frame and isn’t a great tackler. There’s willingness but he misses too easily, shooting low and unable to finish on a wide receiver screen against Tampa Bay. He lost playing time from there and had been passed by Chris Wilcox by summer’s end.”

We gave him a C-minus.

Barcoo made and stuck to the Steelers practice squad, save for a brief two-day release in September, though he didn’t appear in a regular season game. The team signed him to a Reserve/Futures deal in the offseason with the intent of carrying him through camp. Now, his focus is on getting healthy to try and latch on somewhere later on in the summer.