Steelers 2024 Pre-Training Camp Positional Review – Running Back

The last time that we took a look back at the Pittsburgh Steelers’ roster, it was weeks before the 2024 NFL Draft took place. It would be safe to say that quite a bit has changed since then, at almost every position on the roster. Some are major changes and some minor, though some have remained largely if not completely static.

We are closing in on the opening of the Steelers’ several weeks of training camp. We expect to see significant competition in Latrobe, so it would be a good time to pause and take stock. Where are the most significant position battles, and who are the participants?

Position: Running Back

Total Positional Figure: 7

Additions: 3

Deletions: 0

Players Retained:

Najee Harris: We know the deal with Najee Harris by now. The only real question is whether 2024 is his last season in Pittsburgh. The Steelers declined his fifth-year option, and he may want to test free agency at this point. He may also want to put better work on tape in Arthur Smith’s offense behind a new offensive line.

Jaylen Warren: After topping 1,000 yards from scrimmage for the Steelers last season, defenders know Jaylen Warren’s name. That is a blessing and a curse, but all he can do is keep plowing ahead. How much plowing will he do for Arthur Smith—and how much at Harris’ expense?

Cordarrelle Patterson: The Steelers agreed to terms with Cordarrelle Patterson the same day the NFL adopted new kickoff rules. While that is the reason or the timing, I think they see him as more than a kick returner. They may not force the issue to give him snaps on offense, but if Harris or Warren suffer an injury or need a breather, Smith won’t hesitate to use him.

Aaron Shampklin: A bit lightweight, Shampklin has some intriguing athletic qualities that make him a practice squad candidate. The Steelers originally signed him to a Reserve/Future contract at the end of the 2023 season.

Players Added:

Daijun Edwards: Even Jaylen Warren said that he sees some of himself in Daijun Edwards. A rookie college free agent out of Georgia, he left a positive impression during the spring. The former Bulldog has numerous former college teammates with him on the Steelers offense.

La’Mical Perine: Perine has some NFL experience, a 2020 fourth-round draft pick. Still, people likely best know his name because he is the cousin of Samaje Perine, another NFL running back.

Jonathan Ward: Another veteran, the Steelers signed Ward after he tried out at rookie minicamp. In terms of workload, his NFL experience is minimal, but in a crowd of little repute in the quest for a fourth roster spot or a spot on the practice squad, he perhaps stands as good a chance as any.

Players Lost: N/A

Note and Camp Outlook:

Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, and Cordarrelle Patterson are the unmovable three running backs on this roster. But with the Steelers turning to a more physical, run-heavy offense, there is potentially room for a fourth running back. Patterson’s primary job as kick returner also increases the odds of the Steelers carrying a fourth.

Right now, the battle is between Shampklin, Edwards, Perine, and Ward, and my money is on Edwards. I think he best fits what the Steelers want to do on the ground, and he’s not a retread who has already failed elsewhere.

But the real “question” at running back is whether the Steelers negotiate with Harris about an extension. I’m increasingly thinking that they will not as, at the very least, they want to see him in this offense. They could still re-sign him next year, even before free agency, as they have done with other starters.