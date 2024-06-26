Steelers 2024 Pre-Training Camp Positional Review – Quarterback

The last time that we took a look at the Pittsburgh Steelers’ roster, it was weeks before the 2024 NFL Draft took place. It would be safe to say that quite a bit has changed since then, at almost every position on the roster. Some are major changes and some minor, though some have remained largely if not completely static.

We are closing in on the opening of the Steelers’ several weeks of training camp. We expect to see significant competition in Latrobe, so it would be a good time to pause and take stock. Where are the most significant position battles, and who are the participants?

Position: Quarterback

Total Positional Figure: 4

Additions: 1

Deletions: 0

Players Retained:

Russell Wilson: Now 35 years old with three consecutive years of losing records, is Russell Wilson the Pittsburgh Steelers’ savior? They intend to find out, at the very least. The man is a future Hall of Famer, in all likelihood, and he knows he can cement his legacy here. I’m sure they have no objections to acquiring a highly motivated player.

Justin Fields: The Steelers reportedly did not intend to trade for Justin Fields until Kenny Pickett asked for a trade. The question is, why have they brought him here? Do they only intend for him to back up Russell Wilson now and hope for a brighter future? Or will he legitimately compete for the starting job, even if he is fighting long odds?

Kyle Allen: Kyle Allen is the forgotten signing, but he is a very experienced NFL backup. He has spent most of his career as a direct backup but is now in the No. 3 role in Pittsburgh.

Players Added:

John Rhys Plumlee: The Steelers gave John Rhys Plumlee the largest signing bonus to a rookie college free agent in team history. Even though that sounds significant, the sums are so low in that pool that it’s still a relative pittance. The Steelers are already playing around with him at other positions, yet he believes they believe he is a quarterback.

Players Lost: N/A

Note and Camp Outlook:

The only real question he is whether there is a question or not, specifically about who is starting. Is Russell Wilson the clear, unquestioned starter, or will Justin Fields sincerely challenge him? Only the Steelers coaches, perhaps only Mike Tomlin, truly know the answer.

Beyond that, we can question whether Fields signs a contract extension before the season starts. John Rhys Plumlee will try to stick on the practice squad at worst, offering potential position flexibility. But Kyle Allen is a veteran with a good amount of experience, and one imagines they like this quarterback room.

Of course, this could have been a very different article, but the Steelers completely turned over their quarterback room. Wilson’s extenuating circumstances brought him here, which led to Kenny Pickett leaving. Subsequently, the Steelers brought in Fields, having already released Mitch Trubisky, and opted to move on from Mason Rudolph as well. They signed Allen to round out the group but added Plumlee as a priority free agent signing after the draft.